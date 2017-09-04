NFL Preview Week: Colin Kaepernick leads 10 brewing controversies

The NFL always has drama. It’s what keeps us engaged over the long offseason.

When the games start, the soap operas still go on. We’re not exactly sure what the next big NFL story will be – who knew that we’d be debating Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants going on a boat party, as we were last postseason? – but here’s a look at 10 controversies that are brewing already:

Colin Kaepernick still looking for a job

Every time a quarterback gets injured, you’ll hear Kaepernick’s name. Every time a shaky starter struggles, someone will point out that Kaepernick is a free agent. We’ve discussed Kaepernick being on the free-agent market for months now, and we made it through the preseason without a single team signing him. Some groups are planning boycotts over their belief that the NFL is blackballing Kaepernick. Since there’s no chance we get through this season without quarterback injuries and some of the lower-end starters struggling, we’ll hear plenty more about Kaepernick.

Colin Kaepernick and 49ers linebacker Eli Harold (L) kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a game last season. (AP) More

The national anthem protests continue

The protests have continued even with Kaepernick unsigned. The most notable one came when multiple Cleveland Browns took a knee before a preseason game. The Cleveland police union said it will not hold the flag during the anthem at Browns home games due to the protests (the irony of a group protesting during the anthem because another group is protesting during the anthem … yeah). Whether or not you believe the NFL has an unspoken agreement to keep Kaepernick out, the national anthem protests are not going away even if Kaepernick remains unsigned.

Ezekiel Elliott vs. the NFL

This one isn’t brewing, it’s a full-blown controversy at this point. Go and read Charles Robinson’s great reporting on Elliott’s suspension appeal to understand that this is going to get worse before it gets better, starting when the appeal decision comes down presumably this week. Any possible outcome will be a huge story. If the suspension stays at six games, this seems certain to go to court. If it gets reduced from six games but not completely vacated, people will wonder how the NFL can justify that, given its six-game domestic violence policy. And if the suspension is totally vacated, it will be a serious embarrassment for the NFL with another botched attempt at discipline. Stay tuned.

When will Mitch Trubisky play?

The Chicago Bears, presumably, didn’t draft Trubisky to sit very long. And even if they planned for Trubisky to sit and learn all season (which is what teams did more than a decade ago; that notion really doesn’t apply anymore), Trubisky blew that out of the water with his fantastic play in preseason. It becomes a question of when, not if, he replaces Mike Glennon. With a brutal early season schedule, the drumbeat will be loud to turn to Trubisky until it happens.

Will Le’Veon Bell be back in Pittsburgh next season? Will Ben Roethlisberger?

It’s hard to ignore what might happen with the Steelers after this season. Roethlisberger has already talked about retirement and hasn’t committed to next season. Bell is on the franchise tag and wants a long-term deal. It would be nice and tidy if the Steelers won a Super Bowl and then could happily wish either adieu next offseason, but until that happens there will be some angst over two of Pittsburgh’s most important players. We can’t say for certain if either will be back with the Steelers in 2018.

Kirk Cousins’ uncertain future hangs over Washington

By now we all know that the Redskins have botched the Cousins situation pretty bad. By continuing to play on the franchise tag and refusing Washington’s paltry offers, Cousins has put himself in a position to really cash in next offseason. Cousins has not let all of the contract madness affect his play to this point. That’s not to say it won’t be an issue this season. If the Redskins struggle and Cousins doesn’t play well (they have a tough schedule this season, especially when it comes to opposing pass defenses), you’ll hear a lot more about the uncertain contract situation.