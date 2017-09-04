NFL Preview Week: 10 bold predictions, including a Patriots failure

The beauty of the NFL is that its openness and constant parity lend itself to bold predictions. Which rookie will morph into the next megastar? Is Tom Brady ever going to slow down? Can the New England Patriots be beaten?

With that in mind, we tried our hand at 10 bold predictions for the upcoming season. Hopefully, for the case of our viewing purposes, we are correct on at least a few of them.

1. Christian McCaffrey wins offensive rookie of the year

Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook are trendier picks, and DeShone Kizer has recently picked up steam, but McCaffrey is going to be offensive rookie of the year. With his excellent quickness and capacity to change direction on a dime – plus his tough as nails attitude – McCaffrey has everything teams covet in a young running back. As a runner, he stays low to the ground and hides behind his offensive line.

Perhaps the two most impressive components to his game during the preseason have been in the passing game. Few backs in this league are as deft catching the football as McCaffrey, something we’ve highlighted at length. Maybe more importantly, he has looked surprisingly comfortable in pass-protection, the area where young running backs are typically exposed. Because of it, they can’t remain on the field for three downs.

McCaffrey won’t be tasked with being an every-down guy because Jonathan Stewart is still a sturdy option. But his explosiveness as a runner, pass-catcher and on special teams will provide the Carolina offense with a dimension it has never had for Cam Newton. I’m betting on the fact that Newton will be willing to dump the ball off for the first time in his career and let a super talent like McCaffrey be the beneficiary. It will lead to more wins and rookie of the year honors for the former Stanford man.

View photos Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could have a big rookie season. (AP) More

2. Amari Cooper leads the league in receiving

Cooper, still just 23 years old, is a super talent who has made the Pro Bowl each of his first two seasons. Year No. 3 is generally the breakout year for wide receivers though, and Cooper has another gear (or four) that we haven’t seen. With a healthy Derek Carr under center and an elite offensive line protecting him, Cooper and his added muscle will have plenty of time to run his routes. Moreover, the acquisition of Marshawn Lynch in the backfield will provide a steady balance to an offense that saw No. 1 back Latavius Murray rush for a measly 788 yards last season.

The beauty of Cooper is his ability to become a three-level guy. He can pick up the gritty yards, run the intermediate stuff and make the dazzling deep ball catch as well. With respect to Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, T.Y. Hilton and Odell Beckham, Jr., look for Cooper to take a massive leap and lead the league in receiving and in turn, earn a first-team All-Pro selection.

3. Patriots FAIL to reach the Super Bowl

Everyone seems to be marking the Patriots down for a spot in this season’s Super Bowl. Naturally, Oakland will surely have a lot to say about this, as will Tennessee, Pittsburgh and perhaps a couple others. The prediction that the Patriots won’t end up in the Super Bowl is more about trends than anything else.

The Pats have compiled a “super team,” thanks to the addition of electric receiver Brandin Cooks and a lockdown cornerback in Stephen Gilmore. But we should’t underestimate the loss of Julian Edelman to a torn ACL. Since 2013, Edelman’s 436 catches are 187 more than any other Pats player (Rob Gronkowski is next). Tom Brady will find a way to overcome the loss, but to dismiss it and just assume someone can replace that type of production would be foolish. Also, repeating in this league is really freaking hard. The Pats were the last to do it, back in 2004-05. One reason why it rarely happens is a weighted schedule. New England will have to play a first-place schedule that won’t let up, and it will do so without touchdown machine LeGarrette Blount, who signed with the Eagles. Again, like Edelman, Blount is a very good player and there is nobody on this roster who offers the same skill set.

