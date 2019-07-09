NFL preview 2019: Ranking top five AFC West wide receivers ahead of 2019 season originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The AFC West has the potential to be lit in 2019, the Joe Flacco-led Denver Broncos notwithstanding.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will bring back high-powered passing attacks, and the Raiders -- who added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Ryan Grant -- should have an electric passing attack as well.

With a glut of star pass-catchers and talented quarterbacks, there should be no shortage of points out west this coming season.

The 2019 NFL season is a mere two months away, so let's take at the top five wide receivers in the AFC West.

Antonio Brown, Raiders

Duh.

The Raiders hit a home run when they acquired arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown, who has had at least nine touchdowns and 1,200 yards receiving in each of the past five seasons, has been working diligently to develop chemistry with quarterback Derek Carr this offseason. His presence in the Raiders' offense should allow Carr to throw the ball down the field more often -- something he wants to do -- and should make the Silver and Black's passing attack something for opposing defenses to fear.

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

This is a hill I'm willing to die on.

Story continues

Yes, I am aware of Tyreek Hill's existence and his explosive ability in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. Yes, I still would rather have Allen on my team. While the Cal product isn't as explosive as Hill, he has accounted for 1,393 and 1,196 yards, respectively, in each of the last two seasons and scored six touchdowns in each of those campaigns. He's a bigger target, more effective in the red zone and has been incredibly productive when healthy for the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Let's start with the obvious. Tyreek Hill should not be allowed to play in the NFL if the allegations of child abuse prove true.

Should Hill take the field come September, and I suspect he will (there's no justice in the NFL), he's one of the most electric weapons in the game.

After tallying 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, Hill could have an equally explosive 2019 with reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes tossing him the rock.

Hill is a special player who can impact the game with the ball in his hands and as a decoy, and the Chiefs utilize him to perfection.

Tyrell Williams, Raiders

The Raiders' wide receiver spree didn't stop with Brown, as the Silver and Black snaked one of their rivals' best weapons when they added Williams.

The 6-foot-4 receiver was productive in his four seasons with the Chargers, totaling nine touchdowns and 1,371 yards over the past two seasons.

He's a big vertical threat who is a crisp route runner with impressive speed. There's no reason for him not to put up big numbers opposite Brown.

[RELATED:Ranking AFC West rushing attacks ahead of 2019 season]

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

The Clemson product had a rocky first season with the Chargers but was solid in his sophomore campaign.

The young receiver caught 43 passes for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. His role only should grow this season with Tyrell Williams departing for Oakland.