NFL Preview 2019: Ranking each AFC West team's most impactful rookie

The AFC West didn't add a lot of sexy rookies in the 2019 NFL Draft, but they added several players that should make an immediate impact.

The Raiders, with three first-round draft picks, should get the most bang for their buck. After finishing with a 4-12 record last season, they will need all of their draft picks to contribute right away. None more so than running back Josh Jacobs.

As for the Chargers and Chiefs, they have holes that need to be filled. In Denver, the Broncos are just trying to find a reliable target for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's a look at the best rookies for each of the AFC West teams:

1. Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs

Jacobs was the highest ranked running back in the 2019 draft class, and has already been slotted in as the Raiders' feature back ahead of veteran Doug Martin and incumbents Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren III. The expectations are high for the Alabama product, but he has the size and power to carry the load for head coach Jon Gruden.

While defensive end Clelin Ferrell was taken 20 spots higher than Jacobs, all eyes will be on the No. 24 overall draft pick when the 2019 season starts,

Former Chargers great LaDanian Tomlinson believes Jacobs should win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. That's high praise from one of the best running backs to ever play.

The Raiders are hoping Jacobs lives up to the hype.

With the Chargers losing defensive lineman Darius Philon and Corey Liuget in free agency, Tillery will have a chance to step in and take over at nose tackle.

Story continues

Los Angeles will benefit from Tillery's ability to get to the quarterback. He finished his senior season at Notre Dame with eight sacks. Melvin Ingram led Los Angeles with seven sacks last season.

3. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman

The Chiefs lacked a first-round draft pick and used the No. 56 overall pick on the Georgia wideout. With the team suspending Tyreke Hill, Hardman should have a chance to play quite a bit early in the season.

ESPN's Chris Sprow wrote this about Hardman after Kansas City selected him: "Hardman runs a 4.33 40-yard dash and is raw as a pass-catcher but is an angle-destroying nightmare with the ball in his hands."

[RELATED: Previewing AFC West rushing attacks]

4. Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant

Because the Broncos used the No. 20 overall pick on the Iowa tight end, Fant should get an opportunity to play right away. But with Jeff Heuerman re-signing and Jake Butt on the roster, the rookie will have competition.

Fant is an understudy of 49ers' Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle, so Broncos president of football operations John Elway is hoping the 2019 first-round draft pick can follow in Kittle's footsteps.

NFL Preview 2019: Ranking each AFC West team's most impactful rookie originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area