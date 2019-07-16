NFL preview 2019: How Raiders' offense stacks up against AFC West rivals

After a season in which the Raiders' offense struggled -- ranking 23rd in yards per game (336.2) and 28th in points (18.1) -- the Silver and Black gave their unit a facelift by adding Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, Josh Jacobs, Ryan Grant and Hunter Renfrow.

With a new arsenal of offensive weapons and a full year in head coach Jon Gruden's system under his belt, quarterback Derek Carr figures to have Oakland's offense firing on a different level in 2019.

The revamped offense should help the Raiders navigate a difficult schedule and stay afloat in the AFC West ... at least for a little bit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But with stars like Patrick Mahomes, Philip Rivers, Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen and Emmanuel Sanders occupying the division, how does the Raiders' offensive unit stack up against its counterparts within the division?

Let's take a look:

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Quarterback: This one doesn't require a whole lot of analysis. Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP, fresh off a season in which he threw for 5,907 yards and 50 touchdowns while leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. While Carr has the talent to put up MVP-caliber numbers, it's been a few years since he showcased that level of ability. Edge: Chiefs

Running backs: Without Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs' explosiveness took a hit toward the end of the NFL season. While Damien Williams filled in admirably after Hunt was released, it's unclear if he can be that effective over the course of a 16-game season.

Story continues

The Raiders' running game was atrocious in 2018. The Silver and Black ranked 25th in the NFL with 1,628 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per rush, good for 21st in the league. Drafting Jacobs should give the Raiders a dynamic threat out of the backfield, but the success of the running game will be determined by the improvement of the offensive line and whether or not the downfield passing game is a credible threat. Edge: Chiefs

Wide receivers/tight ends: Yes, the Chiefs have Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. But Hill still is waiting for the NFL to make its decision on a possible suspension after child abuse allegations were levied against him, so there's no telling how many games he'll play next season.

The Raiders brought in the best receiver in the game by acquiring Brown, and added another deep threat in Williams and a sure-handed slot man in Renfrow who will have to work his way into the lineup. Don't sleep on tight end Darren Waller who had Raiders camp buzzing all spring. I'll get bold here, and give the nod to the team with the best player. Edge: Raiders

Offensive line: The Raiders' offensive line went from one of the best in 2017 to one of the worst in 2018. A combination of coaching change, scheme change and injuries plagued the Raiders' line from the jump. The line struggled in zone blocking and Kolton Miller battled through a number of injuries all season.

Despite a number of injuries on the interior, the Chiefs boasted one of the best offensive lines in football last season, per Pro Football Focus. Mitchell Schwartz is one of the best tackles in the game. Cam Erving was OK at left guard but he's better in a swing role if the Chiefs can find someone to replace him. KC brings back all of its starters one way or another, so this one is easy. Edge: Chiefs

Overall: Advantage Chiefs

Raiders vs. Chargers

Quarterback: At age 37, Rivers remains at the top of his game and is one of the most lethal signal-callers in the NFL. A step or two above Carr at the moment. Edge: Chargers

Running backs: Melvin Gordon wants a new deal from the Chargers, but LA is a franchise that doesn't play that game (see: Antonio Gates' three-game suspension in 2005 for missing the report date to camp). Gordon will show up eventually and Austin Ekeler is a dangerous scatback. The Raiders' running game, while it should be improved with Jacobs, doesn't measure up. Edge: Chargers

Wide receivers/ tight ends: Keenan Allen is the second-best receiver in the division. The Chargers didn't want to pay Tyrell Williams, so he headed north to the Raiders. The Bolts hope Mike Williams can fill the No. 2 role. A healthy year from tight end Hunter Henry would help the Chargers maintain their offensive output from a season ago when they averaged 26.8 points per game. But if Mike Williams can't live up to his first-round billing, the Bolts' offense could see a drop-off. Edge: Raiders

Offensive line: For all the talk about the improvement to the Chargers' offensive line, their unit had a lot of warts last year. Aside from Russell Okung, who remains a top left tackle, the Chargers' O-line struggled. Right tackle Sam Tevi gave up eight sacks and 12 hits, while left guard Dan Feeney gave up eight sacks and eight hits. LA didn't make a move to replace any of its starters, hoping the return of 2017 second-round pick Forrest Lamp can give the group a bump. Edge: Push

Overall: Rivers over Carr gives the Chargers the nod

[RELATED: Raiders' 2019 success will be determined by these three players]

Raiders vs. Broncos

Quarterback: Carr had a subpar 2018, but the Broncos had real quarterback problems last season. John Elway whiffed on the decision to bring in Case Keenum, and opted to trade for the decidedly un-elite and almost certainly washed Joe Flacco in the offseason. Not sure there's another Mile High Miracle up the Super Bowl champions sleeve. Edge: Raiders

Running backs: Phillip Lindsay surprised last season, while Royce Freeman fell flat. Both return this season and likely will be asked to carry a big load, especially if Flacco is unable to perform at the level expected of him. While Lindsay was great in his rookie season, Jacobs was the first running back off the board for a reason. He was an electric do-it-all back at Alabama and has limited wear on his tires. I expect big things from Jacobs. Edge: Raiders

Running backs/tight ends: Emmanuel Sanders is trying to return from the torn Achilles that ended his 2018 season. He's 32 and it's unclear how good he'll be when he returns. Trying to fill his shoes is Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, Tim Patrick and rookie tight end Noah Fant. There's some potential but the group is unproven. Edge: Raiders

Offensive line: The Broncos made some changes to their offensive line this season. Last year's starting right guard now is the center. The guy who started at left guard in Week 1 now is at right guard. Denver drafted Dalton Risner, a right tackle out of Kansas State, and moved him to left guard. They signed Ja'Wuan James to play right tackle and Garrett Boles is back at left tackle. The reshuffled group could have some issues, but they also have a new offensive line coach in Mike Munchak. Edge: Push

Overall: Advantage Raiders

NFL preview 2019: How Raiders' offense stacks up against AFC West rivals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area