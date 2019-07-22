Summer vacation is winding down, and that means one thing: Football almost is back.

The Raiders will open training camp Friday in Napa, hoping to put together a final season to remember in Oakland.

Year 1 of Jon Gruden's second reign was a dud, but the Raiders are much improved and have the pieces to be a team that can shock the NFL in 2019.

Worst-to-first stories happen all the time in the NFL, but I wouldn't be bold enough to pick the Raiders to beat out the Chiefs and Chargers in the AFC West. Or would I?

NFL preview 2019: Five bold predictions for upcoming Raiders season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area