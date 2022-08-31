NFL preseason Week 3: Former Vols’ stats

Former University of Tennessee football players took part in preseason National Football League competition.

The Hall of Fame game took place Aug. 4, while Week 1 contests were held Aug. 12-14. Week 2 preseason games took place Aug. 18-22 and Week 3 were held Aug. 25-28.

Week 1 of the NFL regular season is slated to take place Sept. 8-12.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players on NFL preseason and training camp rosters. Preseason Week 3 stats for former Vols are listed below.

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Abernathy (Green Bay Packers): 4 tackles, 1 assist

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Did not play

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): 1 forced fumble

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): Did not play

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): Did not play

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

John Kelly Jr. (Cleveland Browns): 13 rushing attempts, 31 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 10 receiving yards

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): 11-for-20, 89 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 rushing attempt, 1 rushing yard

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 4 receptions, 65 receiving yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): Played, no stats

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): Did not play

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 2 rushing attempts, 19 rushing yards, 1 reception, 5 receiving yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): Did not play

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Barnett: (Philadelphia Eagles): Did not play

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 3 receptions, 34 receiving yards

Story continues

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): Did not play

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): 2 tackles, 1 assist

(AP Photo)

Jonathan Kongbo (Denver Broncos): Played, no stats

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 tackles, 1 interception

Syndication: The Record

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 tackle

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 assist

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Wuan James (Baltimore Ravens): Played, no stats

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Kahlil McKenzie (Baltimore Ravens): Played, no stats

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

JaVonta Payton (Arizona Cardinals): 1 reception, 9 yards

Theo Jackson (Tennessee titans): 5 tackles, 4 assists, 1 fumble recovery

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire