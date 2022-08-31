NFL preseason Week 3: Former Vols’ stats
Former University of Tennessee football players took part in preseason National Football League competition.
The Hall of Fame game took place Aug. 4, while Week 1 contests were held Aug. 12-14. Week 2 preseason games took place Aug. 18-22 and Week 3 were held Aug. 25-28.
Week 1 of the NFL regular season is slated to take place Sept. 8-12.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players on NFL preseason and training camp rosters. Preseason Week 3 stats for former Vols are listed below.
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Micah Abernathy (Green Bay Packers): 4 tackles, 1 assist
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Did not play
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): 1 forced fumble
Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): Did not play
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): Did not play
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
John Kelly Jr. (Cleveland Browns): 13 rushing attempts, 31 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 10 receiving yards
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): 11-for-20, 89 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 rushing attempt, 1 rushing yard
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 4 receptions, 65 receiving yards
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): Played, no stats
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): Did not play
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 2 rushing attempts, 19 rushing yards, 1 reception, 5 receiving yards
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): Did not play
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Barnett: (Philadelphia Eagles): Did not play
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 3 receptions, 34 receiving yards
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): Did not play
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): 2 tackles, 1 assist
(AP Photo)
Jonathan Kongbo (Denver Broncos): Played, no stats
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 tackles, 1 interception
Syndication: The Record
Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 tackle
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 assist
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Ja'Wuan James (Baltimore Ravens): Played, no stats
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Kahlil McKenzie (Baltimore Ravens): Played, no stats
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
JaVonta Payton (Arizona Cardinals): 1 reception, 9 yards
Theo Jackson (Tennessee titans): 5 tackles, 4 assists, 1 fumble recovery
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports