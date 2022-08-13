NFL Preseason Week 1: Where to watch the Texas A&M rookie debuts

Football season is finally here! With the 2022 college football season starting in 15 days, and Texas A&M kicking off their season on September 3rd, the NFL Preseason Week 1 is officially upon us. Let’s take a short trip back to late April during the 2022 NFL Draft, as four former Aggies were taken in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th rounds, while several notable players were signed as undrafted free agents days after the conclusion of the draft. Here are the players drafted this year, and those ready to make their NFL debut this weekend:

Round 1, Pick 15 for the Houston Texans: Guard, Kenyon Green.

Round 3, Pick 84 for the Pittsburgh Steelers: Defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal

Round 4, Pick 117 for the New York Jets: Defensive end, Micheal Clemons

Round 4, Pick 123 for the Los Angeles Chargers: Running back, Isaiah Spiller

UDFA for the Tennessee Titans: Defensive lineman, Jayden Peevy,

UDFA for the Pittsburgh Steelers: Defensive end, Tyree Johnson (recently cut)

UDFA for the San Franciso 49ers: Safety, Leon O’Neal (recently cut)

UDFA for the Dallas Cowboys: Linebacker, Aaron Hansford (recently cut)

UDFA for the Green Bay Packers; Offensive lineman, Jahmir Johnson (early cut)

Look for Green, Leal, Clemson, and Spiller to shine as they look to earn their spot with the franchise that took a chance on them, continuing to show the toughness and relentless workmanship developed during their time at Texas A&M. Now, here is the game, place, and time each player will be appearing in this weekend.

Kenyon Green, Houston Texans: New Orleans Saints Vs. Houston Texans

Houston Texans’ Kenyon Green, center, stretches during an NFL football rookie minicamp practice Friday, May 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Time: Saturday, August 13th, 7:00 PM Central

Place: Houston, NRG Stadium

Line: NO -1.0

DeMarvin Leal, Pittsburgh Steelers: Seattle Seahawks Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal (98) performs drills during an NFL football practice at rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Time: Saturday, August 13th, 6:00 PM Central

Place: Pittsburgh, Acrisure Stadium

Network: NFL Network

Line: PIT -3.5

Micheal Clemons, New York Jets: New York Jets Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAR 04: Micheal Clemons #DL27 of the Texas A&M Aggies speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Time: Friday, August 12th, 6:30 PM Central

Place: Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Stats: 4 total tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit

Line: PHI 1-0

Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles Rams Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller makes a catch during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Time: Saturday, August 13th, 9:00 PM Central

Place: Los Angelas, SoFi Stadium

Line: LAC 3-0

Jayden Peevy, Tennessee Titans. (Already played Thursday) Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jayden Peevy warms up at the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Time: Friday, August 11th, 6:30 PM Central

Place: Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium

Final Score: Baltimore: 23, Tennesee: 10

Player Stats: Jayden Peevy, 1 Pass Deflection

2021 Draft Class: Quarterback, Kellen Mond, Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota Vikings Vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Time: Sunday, August 14th, 3:25 PM Central

Place: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

Network: NFL Network

Line: LV -4.0

