NFL preseason schedule for this week
The NFL preseason officially begins Thursday. The Hall of Fame Game was last week but that is an extra game. All 32 NFL teams will play this week, beginning with a pair of Thursday games.
Below is the preseason schedule for the week.
We have two games on Thursday, six on Friday (including the Arizona Cardinals’ season opener), six on Saturday and two on Sunday.
