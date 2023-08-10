NFL preseason schedule for this week

The NFL preseason officially begins Thursday. The Hall of Fame Game was last week but that is an extra game. All 32 NFL teams will play this week, beginning with a pair of Thursday games.

Below is the preseason schedule for the week.

We have two games on Thursday, six on Friday (including the Arizona Cardinals’ season opener), six on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Texans at Patriots

Vikings at Seahawks

Giants at Lions

Steelers at Buccaneers

Packers at Bengals

Falcons at Dolphins

Commanders at Browns

Broncos at Cardinals

Titans at Bears

Colts at Bills

Jets at Panthers

Jaguars at Cowboys

Eagles at Ravens

Chargers at Rams

Chiefs at Saints

49ers at Raiders

