The NFL finds a way to make news every day in every way.

It is early June and the league popped up on Friday.

If you are dedicated and devoted to seeing your team play no matter who is in uniform on the field, today is your lucky day.

The preseason schedule is set and is out.

The 2024 NFL preseason schedule has now been finalized. pic.twitter.com/KwtNuzp5gl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2024

