NFL preseason schedule 2023: Game dates, times, TV channels, how to watch

The New York Jets kick off the NFL preseason with the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns.

The 2023 NFL preseason opens on Aug. 3 with the NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets in a matchup scheduled to air on NBC.

It is the first of 49 preseason games on the NFL schedule, the last of which is scheduled for Aug. 27.

The NFL regular season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 7 with a matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL Network is scheduled to air 23 preseason NFL games after the Hall of Fame Game, but games are subject to blackouts in local markets on that station.

Live streaming of the NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Check out the complete NFL preseason schedule below. All times MST.

NFL Hall of Fame Game

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets, August 3, 5 p.m., NBC

NFL preseason Week 1 schedule:

NFL preseason Week 2 schedule:

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles, August 17, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, August 18, 4 p.m., NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons, August 18, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions, August 19, 10 a.m., NFL Network

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans, August 19, 1 p.m., NFL Network

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, August 19, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts, August 19, 4 p.m., NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets, August 19, 4:30 p.m.

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers, August 19, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings, August 19, 5 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals, August 19, 5 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers, August 19, 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams, August 19, 6 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks, August 19, 7 p.m., NFL Network

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers, August 20, 4 p.m., NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders, August 21, 5 p.m., ESPN

NFL preseason Week 3 schedule:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons, August 24, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network

Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles, August 24, 5 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers, August 25, 5 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans, August 25, 5:15 p.m., NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers, August 25, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears, August 26, 10 a.m.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers, August 26, 10 a.m.

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs, August 26, 10 a.m., NFL Network

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings, August 26, 10 a.m.

New York Jets vs. New York Giants, August 26, 3 p.m., NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders, August 26, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, August 26, 4 p.m.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, August 26, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys, August 26, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos, August 26, 6 p.m., NFL Network

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints, August 27, 5 p.m., FOX

