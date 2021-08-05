NFL preseason schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, how to watch, channels for every game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Staff
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One year after the NFL cancelled the 2020 preseason, the league is set to kick off the 2021 NFL preseason tonight with a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. After expanding the regular season to 17 games, the NFL eliminated one week of the preseason for a total of three games for any team not playing in the Hall of Fame Game. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the 2021 NFL preseason schedule including dates, times, national TV channels, matchups and more.

When does the NFL preseason start?

The 2021 NFL preseason kicks off tonight, Thursday, August 5, with the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Week 1 of the preseason kicks off on Thursday, August 12 while the last preseason game will be played on Sunday, August 29.

How to watch the 2021 NFL preseason

Some preseason games will air nationally on networks such as NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. NFL Network will also air a record 23 live preseason games. Games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams’ home markets that are airing the games locally. NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will also air the August 29 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. Check out the full NFL preseason schedule below.

2021 NFL preseason schedule

Hall of Fame game

Date

Game

Time

National TV

Thursday, Aug 5

Steelers vs. Cowboys

8:00 p.m.

Fox

Week 1 preseason schedule

Date

Game

Time

TV

Thursday, Aug 5

Washington at Patriots

7:30 p.m.

NFL Network

Thursday, Aug 5

Steelers at Eagles

7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug 13

Titans at Falcons

7:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug 13

Bills at Lions

7:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Friday, Aug 13

Cowboys at Cardinals

10:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 14

Dolphins at Bears

1:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 14

Broncos at Vikings

4:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 14

Saints at Ravens

7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 14

Browns at Jaguars

7:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 14

Jets at Giants

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 14

Bengals at Buccaneers

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 14

Texans at Packers

8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 14

Chiefs at 49ers

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 14

Seahawks at Raiders

9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 14

Chargers at Rams

10:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Sunday, Aug 15

Panthers at Colts

1:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Week 2 preseason schedule

Date

Game

Time

TV

Thursday, Aug 19

Patriots at Eagles

7:30 p.m.

NFL Network

Friday, Aug 20

Chiefs at Cardinals

8:00 p.m.

ESPN

Friday, Aug 20

Bengals at Washington

8:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 21

Bills at Bears

1:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 21

Jets at Packers

4:25 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 21

Ravens at Panthers

7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 21

Falcons at Dolphins

7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 21

Lions at Steelers

7:30 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 21

Titans at Buccaneers

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 21

Texans at Cowboys

8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 21

Colts at Vikings

8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 21

Raiders at Rams

10:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 21

Broncos at Seahawks

10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 22

Giants at Browns

1:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Sunday, Aug 22

49ers at Chargers

7:30 p.m.

NFL Network

Monday, Aug 23

Jaguars at Saints

8:00 p.m.

ESPN

Week 3 preseason schedule

Date

Game

Time

TV

Friday, Aug 27

Colts at Lions

7:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug 27

Steelers at Panthers

7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug 27

Eagles at Jets

7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug 27

Vikings at Chiefs

8:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 28

Packers at Bills

1:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 28

Ravens at Washington

6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 28

Bears at Titans

7:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Saturday, Aug 28

Buccaneers at Texans

8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 28

Cardinals at Saints

8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 28

Rams at Broncos

9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 28

Chargers at Seahawks

10:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Sunday, Aug 29

Jaguars at Cowboys

1:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Sunday, Aug 29

Dolphins at Bengals

4:00 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Aug 29

Raiders at 49ers

4:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Sunday, Aug 29

Patriots at Giants

6:00 p.m.

NFL Network

Sunday, Aug 29

Browns at Falcons

8:00 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Find more team schedules, NFL news, rumors and more at ProFootballTalk.

NFL preseason schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, how to watch, channels for every game originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories