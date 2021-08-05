NFL preseason schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, how to watch, channels for every game
One year after the NFL cancelled the 2020 preseason, the league is set to kick off the 2021 NFL preseason tonight with a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. After expanding the regular season to 17 games, the NFL eliminated one week of the preseason for a total of three games for any team not playing in the Hall of Fame Game. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the 2021 NFL preseason schedule including dates, times, national TV channels, matchups and more.
When does the NFL preseason start?
The 2021 NFL preseason kicks off tonight, Thursday, August 5, with the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Week 1 of the preseason kicks off on Thursday, August 12 while the last preseason game will be played on Sunday, August 29.
How to watch the 2021 NFL preseason
Some preseason games will air nationally on networks such as NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. NFL Network will also air a record 23 live preseason games. Games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams’ home markets that are airing the games locally. NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will also air the August 29 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. Check out the full NFL preseason schedule below.
2021 NFL preseason schedule
Hall of Fame game
Date
Game
Time
National TV
Thursday, Aug 5
Steelers vs. Cowboys
8:00 p.m.
Fox
Week 1 preseason schedule
Date
Game
Time
TV
Thursday, Aug 5
Washington at Patriots
7:30 p.m.
NFL Network
Thursday, Aug 5
Steelers at Eagles
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug 13
Titans at Falcons
7:00 p.m.
Friday, Aug 13
Bills at Lions
7:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Friday, Aug 13
Cowboys at Cardinals
10:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 14
Dolphins at Bears
1:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 14
Broncos at Vikings
4:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 14
Saints at Ravens
7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 14
Browns at Jaguars
7:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 14
Jets at Giants
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 14
Bengals at Buccaneers
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 14
Texans at Packers
8:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 14
Chiefs at 49ers
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 14
Seahawks at Raiders
9:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 14
Chargers at Rams
10:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Sunday, Aug 15
Panthers at Colts
1:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Week 2 preseason schedule
Date
Game
Time
TV
Thursday, Aug 19
Patriots at Eagles
7:30 p.m.
NFL Network
Friday, Aug 20
Chiefs at Cardinals
8:00 p.m.
ESPN
Friday, Aug 20
Bengals at Washington
8:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 21
Bills at Bears
1:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 21
Jets at Packers
4:25 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 21
Ravens at Panthers
7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 21
Falcons at Dolphins
7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 21
Lions at Steelers
7:30 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 21
Titans at Buccaneers
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 21
Texans at Cowboys
8:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 21
Colts at Vikings
8:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 21
Raiders at Rams
10:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 21
Broncos at Seahawks
10:00 p.m.
Sunday, Aug 22
Giants at Browns
1:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Sunday, Aug 22
49ers at Chargers
7:30 p.m.
NFL Network
Monday, Aug 23
Jaguars at Saints
8:00 p.m.
ESPN
Week 3 preseason schedule
Date
Game
Time
TV
Friday, Aug 27
Colts at Lions
7:00 p.m.
Friday, Aug 27
Steelers at Panthers
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug 27
Eagles at Jets
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug 27
Vikings at Chiefs
8:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 28
Packers at Bills
1:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 28
Ravens at Washington
6:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 28
Bears at Titans
7:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Saturday, Aug 28
Buccaneers at Texans
8:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 28
Cardinals at Saints
8:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 28
Rams at Broncos
9:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 28
Chargers at Seahawks
10:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Sunday, Aug 29
Jaguars at Cowboys
1:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Sunday, Aug 29
Dolphins at Bengals
4:00 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Aug 29
Raiders at 49ers
4:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Sunday, Aug 29
Patriots at Giants
6:00 p.m.
NFL Network
Sunday, Aug 29
Browns at Falcons
8:00 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
