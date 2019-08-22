NFL Preseason: Which Patriots are on the roster bubble?

Now that Demaryius Thomas is off the PUP list, Josh Gordon has been reinstated and Julian Edelman is off the NFI list, what was looking like a thin group of Patriots wide receivers suddenly looks very different.

And considering that Jakobi Meyers has opened eyes with his preseason performance and N'Keal Harry was a first-round draft pick, the fight for roster spots is intense among other Patriots wideouts.

Can Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, or Braxton Berrios do enough to secure a roster spot for the 2019 season? A good performance in New England's preseason game against the Panthers Thursday night would certainly help.

While that competition might be front and center, there are players fighting for jobs up and down the roster. Teams must cut rosters down to 53 players on August 31, so time is running short.

Phil Perry has been filing roster-projections throughout the offseason, and thinks several players are living squarely on the roster bubble.

