NFL preseason: Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden out of hospital; joint practices with Titans canceled

The Patriots announced Bolden would travel home with the team after he was taken away from the team's preseason game vs the Packers in a stretcher

Isaiah Bolden has feeling in his extremities. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was released from the hospital Sunday morning after taking a hit that required him to be put on a stretcher and carted away from Saturday night's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

The game was suspended in the fourth quarter after Bolden went down, a mutual agreement between the two teams.

After an overnight stay an Aurora Bay Medical Center, Bolden is set to travel back with his teammates, the Patriots announced Sunday. The team had planned to fly to Tennessee on Sunday, where they were scheduled to hold two practices with the Tennessee Titans leading up to Friday's preseason finale.

The Patriots canceled those practices "due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending" to Saturday's game.

Patriots update on Isaiah Bolden, who has been released from the hospital this morning.



Team returning home. Joint practices with Titans are canceled. pic.twitter.com/64SnVuvGaR — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 20, 2023

Bolden, 23, thanked fans for their support after the scary scene via X, formerly known as Twitter, early Sunday morning. "Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys," he wrote.

Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys — I.B (@isaiahbolden23) August 20, 2023

The hard hit to the helmet occurred when Bolden attempted to tackle Packers wide receiver Malik Heath. As two other Patriots moved in for the tackle, the rookie's helmet made hard contact and left him on the ground not moving. You can see the play here, but be warned the aftermath is a disturbing sight:

Scary moment. Isaiah Bolden took a hit to the head from Calvin Munson and stayed down on the field. pic.twitter.com/bM1MuAytvV — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 20, 2023

Play was immediately stopped, with the Patriots surrounding Bolden while taking a knee as trainers attended to him. Packers players also kneeled with the Patriots in a scene reminiscent of the one involving Damar Hamlin earlier this year. Bolden eventually left on a stretcher.

The Patriots later announced that Bolden had feeling in all his extremities, but was taken to a local hospital for further testing.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

The game ended with the Patriots winning 21-17.

Patriots special teams veteran Matthew Slater told reporters head coach Bill Belichick "took the initiative" on suspending the game, recognizing that the time left in the game was insignificant compared to Bolden's situation. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne also said he appreciated the NFL acting for its players.

"They said he was moving, he was responding pretty well," Bourne said. "Think it looked like it was head-to-head, it was like a pile together. You just never know in those moments. You try to play with good technique and sometimes people lower their head. Everybody is just playing football, it's part of the game."

The Patriots drafted Bolden out of Jackson State in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 245th overall pick. A Tampa native, he began his college career at Florida State before deciding to join Deion Sanders' program.