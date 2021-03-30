NFL preseason likely reduced to 3 games as regular season expands

The formal resolution on the NFL’s long-planned expansion to a 17-game regular season starting in 2021 includes a reduction of the preseason to three games — not two, which was also discussed. So, 17 and 3 it is, subject to owners’ formal approval at this week’s virtual meeting. pic.twitter.com/QEKi16YQVN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2021

It’s only a matter of days before the NFL is expected to formally announce the adoption of the 17-game regular-season schedule. The owners are expected to vote during the spring meetings on March 30 and March 31.

So with the increase of one game in the regular season, how will the preseason scheduling be handled?

Many figured the exhibition games in the summer would be reduced from four down to just two with the new expansion. As it turns out, that likely won’t be the case.

As Tom Pelissero explains in the tweet above, the 2020 CBA provides for no more than 20 games total and it appears the owners will be pushing for the maximum, allowing for three preseason games.

The virtual owners’ meetings take place over the next two days so be sure and check back for the latest news on any schedule changes coming in 2021.

Related