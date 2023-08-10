NFL preseason games Thursday: Times, TV, live stream, matchup analysis

The NFL preseason is finally here, which means football is ramping up to dominate the sports landscape soon.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets kicked off the preseason last Thursday during the NFL's Hall of Fame Game. Now, the rest of the league will join them with exactly one month until the start of the regular season.

Preseason games mean there will be no shortage of overreacting to a fourth-string running back or declaring that your team is back. But, for the most part, the preseason doesn't mean much. The Baltimore Ravens have won 23 consecutive preseason games across six seasons yet it hasn't resulted in a single Super Bowl win in that timespan. But that doesn't mean these August games are completely irrelevant for fans or teams.

Here's everything you need to know about the second day of preseason football from all the matchups to how to watch games.

NFL preseason TV schedule today

All times Eastern

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

What to know about Texans vs. Patriots

No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will get the start at quarterback for the Texans, hoping to secure the starting job for the regular season. Head coach DeMeco Ryans hasn't named the No. 1 quarterback yet – Stroud and incumbent starter Davis Mills are battling it out – and a strong preseason performance will go a long way in determining the depth chart.

For the Patriots, all eyes will be on quarterback Mac Jones, under center in a new offense after the hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Jones lost his starting job to Bailey Zappe early last season before reclaiming it for 10 straight starts to close the year. Jones' progression will be something to keep an eye on, even in limited snaps.

What to know about Vikings vs. Seahawks

Contrary to the first matchup, there will likely be no quarterback questions going into this one.

Kirk Cousins is slotted in as the Vikings starter, and Geno Smith is coming off a Pro Bowl year with the Seahawks. Both teams come into the season with playoff expectations, so it wouldn't be a surprise if starters don't suit up in this first preseason game.

There will be young talent to watch on both ends – Minnesota spent its first-round pick on receiver Jordan Addison, and Seattle used two first-round picks on cornerback Devon Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

How to watch NFL preseason games

Both preseason games are available to watch on the NFL Network. They will also be streamed on NFL+, which requires a subscription of $9.99 a month.

Do you get preseason games with NFL Sunday Ticket?

No, NFL Sunday Ticket only broadcasts regular-season NFL games. An NFL+ subscription is needed to stream the preseason.

