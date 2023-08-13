NFL preseason games Sunday: Times, TV, live stream, matchup analysis

It's the first NFL Sunday since Super Bowl LVII when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just over six months later, the Chiefs' journey to repeat begins with their first preseason game of 2023. But, the reigning champs look a little different this year.

Patrick Mahomes and company lost key wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman during the offseason. Offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy is now with the Washington Commanders. Kansas City still has Travis Kelce and, as evidenced last year, with Mahomes anything is possible.

But the Chiefs aren't the only team in action. Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NFL preseason games, including how to watch and the matchups.

Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl and second league MVP award during the 2022 season.

NFL preseason TV schedule today

All times Eastern

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4 p.m. (NFL Network)

What to know about Chiefs vs. Saints

Whereas the Chiefs have some continuity heading into the season, the Saints have a new coach (Dennis Allen) and a new quarterback (Derek Carr). The starters will get some run in the first preseason game, according to Allen, though he didn't indicate how much they will play. Running back Alvin Kamara is also suspended, so there is a hole to fill at the running back position. It's unlikely that Kansas City will follow suit and throw its starters out there. But, if the Saints can win, it is a good omen for them. Two of the three teams to defeat the Chiefs in the preseason since 2020 went on to reach the Super Bowl: the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

What to know about 49ers vs. Raiders

San Francisco is entering another season with more quarterback questions. Brock Purdy will miss the game with an elbow injury. and starters are not expected to play for the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy (13) and Trey Lance (5) drop back to throw a pass during training camp on July 27.

There will still be intrigue with Trey Lance under center. Coming off a broken ankle, Lance's recovery will be something to watch. Any chance of stealing the starting job will have to come with strong performances in the preseason. Lance has that opportunity with Purdy sidelined. Sam Darnold is also in the mix and can make some noise.

These two sides had joint practices leading up to Sunday, so it won't be a surprise if starters sit out for Las Vegas too. Jimmy Garappolo, coming off a Lisfranc injury, is the presumed Raiders starter at quarterback, but he likely won't have the chance to face his old team until the regular season.

How to watch NFL preseason games

Both NFL preseason games are available to watch on the NFL Network. They will also be streamed on NFL+ which requires a subscription of $9.99 a month.

Do you get preseason games with NFL Sunday Ticket?

No, NFL Sunday Ticket only broadcasts regular season NFL games. An NFL+ subscription is needed to stream the preseason.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL preseason games today: Times, TV, streaming, matchups for Sunday