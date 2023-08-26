NFL preseason games Saturday: TV, times, matchups, streaming, more

It's the final preseason weekend of the NFL before rosters have to be trimmed from 90 to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on August 29.

Some teams view the final preseason game as a dress rehearsal, while some will continue to sit their starters in preparation for the regular season, which starts Sept. 10.

There are very few position battles, especially among skill positions, that haven't been settled, but this is an opportunity for teams to fill their rosters with contributors in case of injury and to stash players on the practice squad for a chance at developing future players.

Here is everything you need to know concerning Saturday's preseason games:

NFL preseason schedule on Saturday

All times Eastern

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m. ET, FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m. ET, EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

How to watch Saturday's NFL preseason games on TV

Cleveland-Kansas City, Jets-Giants, LA Rams-Denver can be watched on NFL Network. The remaining schedule can be accessed via NFL+, which requires a subscription of $9.99 a month.

Do you get preseason games with NFL Sunday Ticket?

No. NFL Sunday Ticket, which moved to YouTube TV this year from DirecTV, only broadcasts regular-season NFL games.

Spoiler alert for the next "Hard Knocks": Aaron Rodgers did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Carolna Panthers.

What to know about Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears

The Bills were sloppy and undisciplined during their 27-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Head coach Sean McDermott has not determined who will play, but one thing that is not settled is the backup quarterback spot between Matt Barkley and Kyle Allen.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has said he is turning this week of practice into a "dress rehearsal" for the regular season, but that doesn't mean you will see the starters against the Bills.

What to know about Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

Expect Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock to again get the majority of the snaps, coach Pete Carroll said. The Packers will play quarterback Jordan Love against Seattle as coach Matt LaFleur said, "I don't believe you can give a young guy in that position enough reps." Love is the projected starter for Week 1 against the Bears.

What to know about Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Browns' plans for their preseason finale are for the starters to play around 20-25 snaps. It's Cleveland's fourth preseason game, as they won their opener in the Hall of Fame game and recorded a loss and a tie in the next two.

The Chiefs were last seen dominating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10, with NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes playing only 15 snaps. Both teams are going to be cautious with their players as temperatures are expected to be around 90 degrees at kickoff.

What to know about Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Cardinals were not competitive in the aforementioned 38-10 loss to the Chiefs, while the Vikings are looking for their first preseason win after dropping their first two.

The two teams spent the week in joint practices and, like most teams in the league, expect to see the starters for a limited time on Saturday, while the backups look to get the majority of the snaps.

What to know about New York Jets vs. New York Giants

The two teams are back to playing each other in the preseason after playing 51 straight times before the series was halted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Jets have won both preseason games since, and in the preseason finale, Aaron Rodgers will make the start for the new-look Jets. Rodgers hasn't played in the preseason since 2018.

The Giants are coming off a 21-16 loss to the Detroit Lions, where the offense allowed five sacks and had only 216 yards of total offense.

What to know about Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders

The Commanders broke the Baltimore Ravens' 24-game preseason winning streak with a late-second field goal to secure a 29-28 win. The offense took center stage, racking up 426 yards, with starting quarterback Sam Howell getting the majority of the playing time.

For the Bengals, the main focus will be on quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning, as they continue to battle to backup Joe Burrow, still sidelined with a calf injury. Burrow is expected to be ready when Cincinnati opens the regular season against the Cleveland Browns.

What to know about Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Ravens' ridiculous 24-game preseason winning streak came to an end at the hands of the Washington Commanders and will look to get back to its exhibition-winning ways against the Bucs. Lamar Jackson hasn't played in the preseason, and the backup quarterback position is still unsettled as Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson, and Anthony Brown are still vying for that spot.

Former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield has already been given the nod as QB1 for Tampa, beating out Kyle Trask. Head coach Todd Bowles said that the starters, including Mayfield, will play in the first half against Baltimore, and the backups will play in the second half.

What to know about Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars starters didn't get much run against the Detroit Lions, but expect them to get extended playing time against the Dolphins, even though there are concerns about the depth of the offensive line heading into the regular season.

While the talk of the last week has been about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's fitness, the fourth-year pro threw an interception on his first pass against the Texans but bounced back to help Miami secure a 28-3 win.

What to know about Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys

While Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense appear to be on the same page, the same can't be said about its running back position as the Raiders have no interest in trading All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, who remains away from the details amid contract unhappiness.

The Cowboys haven't played any of their key starters, and chances are that won't change against the Raiders, as head coach Mike McCarthy says he still wants to develop his young players and avoid injuries.

What to know about Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

Both teams come in winless in the preseason after what happened to both teams during their dreadful 2022 seasons. The two teams are participating in joint practices this week. Broncos coach Sean Payton said if the starters do play it won't be for more than a series, adding a lot of his players won't see the field.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL preseason games Saturday: TV, times, matchups, streaming, more