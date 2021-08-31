NFL preseason: Former Vols’ update

The third and final week of the National Football League’s 2021 preseason has concluded.

With the regular season looming, several former Volunteers are vying for roster spots around the league.

Some former Vols are veterans, while others are trying to make the cut for the first time. Others are auditioning to earn jobs for new teams.

One game was canceled, as New Orleans did not play against the Cardinals.

The regular season kicks off on Sept. 9 with a Thursday night tilt featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Dallas.

The remainder of the league will open its season Sept. 12-13.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 3 are listed below.

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 3 punts, 133 yards

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): 1 reception, 2 yards

Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

John Kelly (Cleveland Browns): 10 carries, 30 yards, 1 reception, 26 yards

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 1 tackle

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs (Pittsburgh Steelers): 6-for-11, 35 yards, 1 carry, 12 yards

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Britton Colquitt (Minnesota Vikings): 4 punts, 191 yards

Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Stocker (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 3 receptions, 26 yards

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 2 tackles, 1 assist

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 15 yards

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 3 tackles, 1 assists, 1.5 sacks

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Nigel Warriors (Baltimore Ravens): 3 tackles, 1 assist

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

1

1