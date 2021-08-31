NFL preseason: Former Vols’ update
The third and final week of the National Football League’s 2021 preseason has concluded.
With the regular season looming, several former Volunteers are vying for roster spots around the league.
Some former Vols are veterans, while others are trying to make the cut for the first time. Others are auditioning to earn jobs for new teams.
One game was canceled, as New Orleans did not play against the Cardinals.
The regular season kicks off on Sept. 9 with a Thursday night tilt featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Dallas.
The remainder of the league will open its season Sept. 12-13.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 3 are listed below.
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 3 punts, 133 yards
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): 1 reception, 2 yards
Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
John Kelly (Cleveland Browns): 10 carries, 30 yards, 1 reception, 26 yards
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 1 tackle
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Joshua Dobbs (Pittsburgh Steelers): 6-for-11, 35 yards, 1 carry, 12 yards
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Britton Colquitt (Minnesota Vikings): 4 punts, 191 yards
Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Luke Stocker (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 3 receptions, 26 yards
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 2 tackles, 1 assist
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 15 yards
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 3 tackles, 1 assists, 1.5 sacks
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Nigel Warriors (Baltimore Ravens): 3 tackles, 1 assist
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
