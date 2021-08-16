NFL preseason: Former Vols’ update
The first full week of the National Football League’s 2021 preseason has concluded.
With the regular season looming, several former Volunteers are vying for roster spots around the league.
Some are veterans, while others are trying to make the cut for the first time. Others are auditioning to earn jobs for new teams.
A pair of former Vols played in the Hall of Fame game as Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton made their preseason debuts for Pittsburgh against the Cowboys on Aug. 5.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 1 are listed below.
Joshua Dobbs (Pittsburgh Steelers) 5-for-6, 30 yards, 1 interception
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers), 1 tackle
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 assist
Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots),: 1 reception, 5 yards
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 2 carries, 23 yards, 1 reception, 26 yards
Dominick Wood-Anderson (Seattle Seahawks): 1 reception, 0 yards
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles, 1 assist
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 tackle
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 6 receptions, 36 yards
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 1 tackle
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 3 receptions, 61 yards
Britton Colquitt (Minnesota Vikings): 4 punts, 162 yards
Luke Stocker (Tennessee Titans): 1 reception, 7 yards
Josh Malone (New York Jets): 1 reception, 5 yards
John Kelly (Cleveland Browns): 4 carries, minus-1 yard, four receptions, 44 yards
Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): 1 tackle
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 5 punts, 265 yards
