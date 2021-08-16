NFL preseason: Former Vols’ update

The first full week of the National Football League’s 2021 preseason has concluded.

With the regular season looming, several former Volunteers are vying for roster spots around the league.

Some are veterans, while others are trying to make the cut for the first time. Others are auditioning to earn jobs for new teams.

A pair of former Vols played in the Hall of Fame game as Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton made their preseason debuts for Pittsburgh against the Cowboys on Aug. 5.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 1 are listed below.

Joshua Dobbs (Pittsburgh Steelers) 5-for-6, 30 yards, 1 interception

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers), 1 tackle

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 assist

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots),: 1 reception, 5 yards

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 2 carries, 23 yards, 1 reception, 26 yards

Dominick Wood-Anderson (Seattle Seahawks): 1 reception, 0 yards

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles, 1 assist

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 tackle

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 6 receptions, 36 yards

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 1 tackle

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 3 receptions, 61 yards

Britton Colquitt (Minnesota Vikings): 4 punts, 162 yards

Luke Stocker (Tennessee Titans): 1 reception, 7 yards

Josh Malone (New York Jets): 1 reception, 5 yards

John Kelly (Cleveland Browns): 4 carries, minus-1 yard, four receptions, 44 yards

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): 1 tackle

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 5 punts, 265 yards

