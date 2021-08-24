NFL preseason: Former Vols’ update

The second week of the National Football League’s 2021 preseason has concluded.

With the regular season looming, several former Volunteers are vying for roster positions around the league.

Some former Vols are veterans, while others are trying to make the cut for the first time. Others are auditioning to earn jobs for new teams.

One former Tennessee player, tight end Jason Croom, suffered a knee injury while playing for Philadelphia in its, 30-0, loss to New England.

He was placed on injured reserved after sustaining the injury. Croom joined the Eagles last season after being cut by Buffalo.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 2 are listed below.

Jason Croom (Philadelphia Eagles): Played, no stats

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 5 receptions, 104 yards, 2 touchdowns

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 assist

John Kelly (Cleveland Browns): 9 carries, 58 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, 21 yards

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 1 reception, 3 yards, 1 touchdown

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 1 punt, 49 yards

Nigel Warrior (Baltimore Ravens): 4 tackles

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 3 tackles

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 tackles, 4 assists

Britton Colquitt (Minnesota Vikings): 8 punts, 369 yards

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 tackle, 2 assists

Alexander Johnson (Denver Broncos): 1 tackle

