NFL preseason: Former Vols’ update
The second week of the National Football League’s 2021 preseason has concluded.
With the regular season looming, several former Volunteers are vying for roster positions around the league.
Some former Vols are veterans, while others are trying to make the cut for the first time. Others are auditioning to earn jobs for new teams.
One former Tennessee player, tight end Jason Croom, suffered a knee injury while playing for Philadelphia in its, 30-0, loss to New England.
He was placed on injured reserved after sustaining the injury. Croom joined the Eagles last season after being cut by Buffalo.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 2 are listed below.
Jason Croom (Philadelphia Eagles): Played, no stats
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 5 receptions, 104 yards, 2 touchdowns
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 assist
John Kelly (Cleveland Browns): 9 carries, 58 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, 21 yards
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 1 reception, 3 yards, 1 touchdown
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 1 punt, 49 yards
Nigel Warrior (Baltimore Ravens): 4 tackles
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 3 tackles
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 tackles, 4 assists
Britton Colquitt (Minnesota Vikings): 8 punts, 369 yards
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 tackle, 2 assists
Alexander Johnson (Denver Broncos): 1 tackle
