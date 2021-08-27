NFL Preseason (8/27): Panthers vs Steelers









The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards.

Steelers at Panthers (-3.5): O/U 35.5

It's Sam Darnold versus Dwayne Haskins.

No Big Ben as most of the Steelers starters are expected to sit this final preseason contest out.

With that in mind, Carolina becomes a bet on team as they plan on playing some key players, including Darnold.

The Panthers seem like a good bet to win this contest but they are a hefty -216 on the ML for the first-half and a discounted -180 for the full game via PointsBet.

PIT CAR

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code VAUGHN10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

The Panthers are winless in the preseason at 0-2 but could earn the win here. They lost the first contest by three points and were held to three points in the previous contest, so I can see why some could be hesitant.

However, the previous loss was to the Ravens who take the preseason as serious as the Super Bowl.

The Steelers sit at 3-0 for the preseason and obviously want to go 4-0, so I would target the first half.

Take the Panthers -3.5 and or the alternate spread of -3 if possible and ride with the field goal-plus lead into half.

Edge: Panthers 1H -3.5

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.