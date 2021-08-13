NFL preseason: 4 big takeaways from Steelers vs Eagles

On Thursday night the Pittsburgh Steelers made something of a statement in their second preseason game. After a slow start, the team rallied and were quite impressive in all three phases. Here are our four big takeaways from the Steelers 24-16 win.

The offensive line is playing with an edge

Props to offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. He had his guys playing hard on Thursday, which really showed itself when the Steelers ran the football. Offensive line is still the team's biggest question mark going into the regular season but Thursday was promising.

Passing game getting efficient

Things aren't perfect but the passing offense made some strides on Thursday, in particular when Dwayne Haskins was running it. Haskins was 16-of-22 for 161 yards along with a passing touchdown and showed much better command of the offense this week. The fact Pittsburgh seems to be incorporating some play-action and more deep throws is also promising.

Jamir Jones might be for real

We've been fooled before with guys like Ola Adeniyi and Tuzar Skipper but boy Jamir Jones sure seems promising as an additional outside pass rusher. Jones got his second sack in as many weeks and we'd love to see him go against some first-team offensive lines.

Wide receiver depth is a good problem to have

The battle for the Steelers fifth wide receiver has gotten very interesting. It isn't a lock that Ray-Ray McCloud is going to end up the guy behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and James Washington. If Washington should be traded, it would open things up even more for some of these talented young players.

