NFL preseason 2022: Who's playing starters in Week 1?

With NFL teams increasingly opting against playing their starters significant time in the preseason, Yahoo Sports will do our best to keep you updated with which big names you'll actually be able to watch each week.

Mitch Trubisky to start for Steelers

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

Commanders will play starters '15-20 snaps'

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters his starters will play "15-20 snaps" against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, local TV).

Matt Ryan will play first quarter for Colts

According to Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich, new quarterback Matt Ryan will play the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

Josh Allen won't play for Bills

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott told reporters his star quarterback won't play Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts (4 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

Jaguars starters expected to play

Head coach Doug Pederson said he expects Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the other Jaguars starters to play "a bit" against the Cleveland Browns on Friday (7 p.m. ET, local TV).

Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson

Barring the NFL's impending suspension appeal decision, Cleveland has listed Watson as its starter for Friday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (7 p.m. ET, local TV).