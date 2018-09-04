NFL preparing a statement on Colin Kaepernick

The NFL would prefer to say nothing at all about Colin Kaepernick. But with the NFL’s official and exclusive apparel provider embracing the quarterback the NFL has shunned, the NFL can’t keep silent.

NBC News senior editor Claire Atkinson tweeted earlier this afternoon that the NFL is preparing a statement regarding the man who has taken on the NFL in court, and who so far is winning. Or perhaps more accurately not yet losing. Which is still a win when it comes to any showdown with Big Shield.

With a commitment to Nike through 2028, it would be awkward and expensive for the NFL to attempt to disengage, from a financial and P.R. standpoint. So look for the NFL to come up with some sort of comment that expresses respect for the ability of Nike to do business with Kaepernick or anyone else it chooses while also reiterating the NFL’s belief that Kaepernick isn’t unemployed due to collusive action but due to the fact that he doesn’t merit jobs that a wide variety of inferior quarterbacks currently hold.