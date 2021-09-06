NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Thursday, September 9

Dallas at Tampa Bay

8:20, NBC
Tampa Bay -7.5, o/u: 51

Sunday, September 12

Philadelphia at Atlanta

1:00, FOX
Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 48

Pittsburgh at Buffalo

1:00, CBS
Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 48.5

Minnesota at Cincinnati

1:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 48

San Francisco at Detroit

1:00, FOX
Line: San Francisco -7.5, o/u: 45.5

Arizona at Tennessee

1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 52

Seattle at Indianapolis

1:00, FOX
Line: Seattle -2.5, o/u: 48.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington

1:00, CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -1, o/u: 44.5

New York Jets at Carolina

1:00, CBS
Line: Carolina -4.5, o/u: 44.5

Jacksonville at Houston

1:00, CBS
Line: Jacksonville -3, o/u: 45

Cleveland at Kansas City

4:25, CBS
Line: Kansas City -6, o/u: 53

Miami at New England

4:25, CBS
Line: New England -3, o/u: 43.5

Green Bay at New Orleans

4:25, FOX
Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 50

Denver at New York Giants

4:25, FOX
Line: Denver -2.5, o/u: 42

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams

8:20, NBC
Line: Los Angeles Rams -7.5, o/u: 44.5

Monday, September 13

Baltimore at Las Vegas

8:15, ESPN/ABC
Line: Baltimore -4.5, o/u: 51

