NFL Predictions, Game Previews, Schedule, Lines, How To Watch: Week 6
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the 2022 season
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons. McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances, though he did say the Rams' leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured. McVay also said the team wanted to keep it ''in-house,'' later adding that the personal reasons cited for Akers' absence are ''more like we're dealing with things internally.
There was a range of emotions in the Bears locker room after Thursday Night Football, from shock to frustration to despondence.
The MMQB's Albert Breer explains how Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder contributed to the downfall of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Kyle Shanahan spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco about when the 49ers expect Elijah Mitchell to return from his MCL injury.
Keyshawn Johnson explains why Justin Fields shouldn't take the heat for the missed wide-open touchdown to Ryan Griffin.
“I’m just naturally a Chief hater, like I’m not afraid to say it. I’m just naturally a hater. “
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been fined by the NFL for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett
The Charlotte Hornets forward showed up to training camp last month with a new fade that sent Twitter abuzz.
Taysom Hill had three rushing touchdowns and a passing TD in the New Orleans Saints' Week 5 win against Seattle.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
“This is about doing what is right,” an attorney stated.
Jason Peters spent 12 seasons playing left tackle for the Eagles, and Eagles react to what it's like seeing him play for the rival Cowboys.
The NFL wants to double down on this? Really?
Former Eagles great DeSean Jackson said that he's still a free agent and that Philadelphia is his number one choice on his team destinations list.
Sergio Garcia claims that he has allowed his DP World Tour membership to lapse and made himself ineligible for the Ryder Cup to ensure that his presence at next year’s match in Rome does not hamper the chances of his “beloved” Europe team.
Cowboys will have to run the ball against the Eagles defense to take pressure off Cooper Rush and find away to contain Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 6. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
"Just shouldn't have made them, just dumb remarks on my part."
Senior Ava Matz plays quarterback for the defending Division 3 state champion Pirates. Pewaukee defeated Pius XI in the Oct. 7 homecoming contest, 66-6.
The Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview of the game.