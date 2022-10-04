NFL Predictions, Game Previews, Schedule, Lines, How To Watch: Week 5
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the 2022 season
Check out all of Tom Brady's top plays from Sunday night's game
Gary Davenport breaks down some of the best team defense plays for Week 5 of the 2022 season, including some streaming options. (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The Patriots said last week that they’re taking it day by day with Mac Jones‘ recovery from an ankle injury and there’s been no sign that things will be any different this week, so it will likely be several days before we know if he has a shot of returning for their Week Five game [more]
The Giants were able to put the finishing touches on a win over the Bears on Sunday despite being without a healthy quarterback, but beating the Packers in London this week looks like a taller task given the current state of affairs. Head coach Brian Daboll said that Daniel Jones‘ ankle was “feeling a little [more]
The Rams keep waiting and waiting and waiting to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. There continues to be a chance that they’ll wait too long. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday night that OBJ has visited with the Giants. In a subsequent tweet, however, she seemed to retreat from characterizing it as an official [more]
Bills, Lions fans excited about their teams, which means higher prices for traveling Packers fans.
The result of Monday night’s game between the Rams and 49ers remained in doubt until 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga jumped a Matthew Stafford pass to Cooper Kupp and returned t 52 yards for a touchdown with just over six minutes left to play. Hufanga’s touchdown made it 24-9 and it was fitting that the 49ers [more]
Could Landon Collins be on his way back to the Giants?
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley of the Rams take down a protester running across the field.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor who ran on the field during the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.