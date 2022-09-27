NFL Predictions, Game Previews, Schedule, Lines, How To Watch: Week 4

NFL predictions, schedule, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 4 of the 2022 season highlighted by Kansas City at Tampa Bay, Buffalo at Baltimore, and the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco

Results So Far

SU: 24-17-1, ATS: 21-20-1, Point Total: 27-14-1

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

8:15, Prime Video

Prediction: COMING

Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 47

Final Score: COMING

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints

9:30 am, NFL Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 44

Final Score: COMING

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

1:00, CBS

Prediction: COMING

Line: Cleveland -1.5, o/u: 50

Final Score: COMING

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

1:00, FOX

Prediction: COMING

Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 42.5

Final Score: COMING

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

1:00, FOX

Prediction: COMING

Line: Detroit -6, o/u: 50

Final Score: COMING

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

1:00, FOX

Prediction: COMING

Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 42.5

Final Score: COMING

Chicago Bears at New York Giants

1:00, FOX

Prediction: COMING

Line: New York Giants -3, o/u: 38.5

Final Score: COMING

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

1:00, CBS

Prediction: COMING

Line: Philadephia -6.5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: COMING

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00, CBS

Prediction: COMING

Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 41.5

Final Score: COMING

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

1:00, CBS

Prediction: COMING

Line: Buffalo 3.5, o/u: 52

Final Score: COMING

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

1:00, CBS

Prediction: COMING

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -5, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: COMING

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

4:05, FOX

Prediction: COMING

Line: Carolina -1.5, o/u: 44

Final Score: COMING

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

4:25, CBS

Prediction: COMING

Line: Green Bay -10.5, o/u: 40

Final Score: COMING

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

4:25, CBS

Prediction: COMING

Line: Las Vegas -2, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: COMING

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:20, NBC

Prediction: COMING

Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 45

Final Score: COMING

Monday, October 3, 2022

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

8:15, ESPN

Prediction: COMING

Line: San Francisco -2.5, o/u: 42.5

Final Score: COMING

