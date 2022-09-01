NFL Predictions Every Game, Team, Division, Win Totals 2022
NFL preseason predictions for every game and for all 32 teams, along with the schedules and projected win totals.
Yeah, we’re all about college football, but we’re into the NFL fun the rest of the week, too.
The NFL totals and overall predictions are much, much tougher than the college side. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia – you pretty much know who the college stars are.
The Cincinnati Bengals of last year, the Any Given Sunday aspect, and all the uniformity of the NFL game make this far more interesting. The goal is to get the overall win totals close as possible, knowing that a few surprise teams – for good and bad – will screw it all up.
NFL Predictions For Every Game
AFC East | North | South | West
NFC East | North | South | West
– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions
AFC East Preseason Predictions
Predicted AFC East Finish
1. Buffalo
T2. Miami
T2. New England
4. New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
Predicted Record: 12-5
Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 11.5
Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams Loss
Sept. 19 Tennessee Titans Win
Sept. 25 at Miami Dolphins Win
Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens Loss
Oct. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Green Bay Packers Win
Nov. 6 at New York Jets Win
Nov. 13 Minnesota Vikings Win
Nov. 20 Cleveland Browns Win
Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions Win
Dec. 1 at New England Patriots Loss
Dec. 11 New York Jets Win
Dec. 18 Miami Dolphins Win
Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears Win
Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Jan. 8 New England Patriots Win
Miami Dolphins
Predicted Record: 9-8
Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 8.5
Sept. 11 New England Patriots Win
Sept. 18 at Baltimore Ravens Win
Sept. 25 Buffalo Bills Loss
Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Oct. 9 at New York Jets Win
Oct. 16 Minnesota Vikings Win
Oct. 23 Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions Loss
Nov. 6 at Chicago Bears Loss
Nov. 13 Cleveland Browns Loss
Nov. 20 OPEN DATE
Nov. 27 Houston Texans Win
Dec. 4 at San Francisco 49ers Loss
Dec. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers Win
Dec. 18 at Buffalo Bills Loss
Dec. 25 Green Bay Packers Win
Jan. 1 at New England Patriots Loss
Jan. 8 New York Jets Win
New England Patriots
Predicted Record: 9-8
Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 8.5
Sept. 11 at Miami Dolphins Loss
Sept. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Sept. 25 Baltimore Ravens Loss
Oct. 2 at Green Bay Packers Loss
Oct. 9 Detroit Lions Win
Oct. 16 at Cleveland Browns Win
Oct. 24 Minnesota Vikings Loss
Oct. 30 at New York Jets Loss
Nov. 6 Indianapolis Colts Win
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 New York Jets Win
Nov. 24 at Minnesota Vikings Win
Dec. 1 Buffalo Bills Win
Dec. 12 at Arizona Cardinals Loss
Dec. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss
Dec. 24 Cincinnati Bengals Win
Jan. 1 Miami Dolphins Win
Jan. 8 at Buffalo Bills Loss
New York Jets
Predicted Record: 5-12
Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 5.5
Sept. 11 Baltimore Ravens Loss
Sept. 18 at Cleveland Browns Win
Sept. 25 Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Oct. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss
Oct. 9 Miami Dolphins Loss
Oct. 16 at Green Bay Packers Loss
Oct. 23 at Denver Broncos Loss
Oct. 30 New England Patriots Win
Nov. 6 Buffalo Bills Loss
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 at New England Patriots Loss
Nov. 27 Chicago Bears Win
Dec. 4 at Minnesota Vikings Loss
Dec. 11 at Buffalo Bills Loss
Dec. 18 Detroit Lions Win
Dec. 22 Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Jan. 1 at Seattle Seahawks Loss
Jan. 8 at Miami Dolphins Loss
AFC North Preseason Predictions
Predicted AFC North Finish
1. Baltimore
2. Cincinnati
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cleveland
Baltimore Ravens
Predicted Record: 11-6
Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 9.5
Sept. 11 at New York Jets Win
Sept. 18 Miami Dolphins Loss
Sept. 25 at New England Patriots Win
Oct. 2 Buffalo Bills Win
Oct. 9 Cincinnati Bengals Win
Oct. 16 at New York Giants Win
Oct. 23 Cleveland Browns Loss
Oct. 27 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win
Nov. 7 at New Orleans Saints Loss
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 Carolina Panthers Win
Nov. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Dec. 4 Denver Broncos Win
Dec. 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss
Dec. 18 at Cleveland Browns Loss
Dec. 24 Arizona Cardinals Win
Jan. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Jan. 8 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Cincinnati Bengals
Predicted Record: 10-7
Preseason Cincinnati Win Total: 9.5
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Sept. 18 at Dallas Cowboys Loss
Sept. 25 at New York Jets Win
Sept. 29 Miami Dolphins Win
Oct. 9 at Baltimore Ravens Loss
Oct. 16 at New Orleans Saints Loss
Oct. 23 Atlanta Falcons Win
Oct. 31 at Cleveland Browns Win
Nov. 6 Carolina Panthers Win
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 at Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Nov. 27 at Tennessee Titans Loss
Dec. 4 Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Dec. 11 at Cleveland Browns Win
Dec. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss
Dec. 24 New England Patriots Loss
Jan. 2 Buffalo Bills Win
Jan. 8 Baltimore Ravens Win
Cleveland Browns
Predicted Record: 6-11
Preseason Cleveland Win Total: 7-10
Sept. 11 at Carolina Panthers Loss
Sept. 18 New York Jets Loss
Sept. 22 Pittsburgh Steelers Loss
Oct. 2 at Atlanta Falcons Win
Oct. 9 Los Angeles Chargers Loss
Oct. 16 New England Patriots Loss
Oct. 23 at Baltimore Ravens Win
Oct. 31 Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 at Miami Dolphins Win
Nov. 20 at Buffalo Bills Loss
Nov. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss
Dec. 4 at Houston Texans Loss
Dec. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Dec. 18 Baltimore Ravens Win
Dec. 24 New Orleans Saints Win
Jan. 1 at Washington Commanders Win
Jan. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss
Pittsburgh Steelers
Predicted Record: 7-10
Preseason Win Total: 7.5
Sept. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Sept. 18 New England Patriots Loss
Sept. 22 at Cleveland Browns Win
Oct. 2 New York Jets Win
Oct. 9 at Buffalo Bills Loss
Oct. 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss
Oct. 23 at Miami Dolphins Loss
Oct. 30 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 New Orleans Saints Win
Nov. 20 Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Nov. 28 at Indianapolis Colts Loss
Dec. 4 at Atlanta Falcons Win
Dec. 11 Baltimore Ravens Win
Dec. 18 at Carolina Panthers Loss
Dec. 24 Las Vegas Raiders Win
Jan. 1 at Baltimore Ravens Loss
Jan. 8 Cleveland Browns Win
AFC South Preseason Predictions
Predicted AFC South Finish
T1. Indianapolis
T1. Tennessee
T3. Houston
T3. Jacksonville
Houston Texans
Predicted Record: 5-12
Preseason Houston Win Total: 4.5
Sept. 11 Indianapolis Colts Loss
Sept. 18 at Denver Broncos Loss
Sept. 25 at Chicago Bears Loss
Oct. 2 Los Angeles Chargers Loss
Oct. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 Las Vegas Raiders Loss
Oct. 30 Tennessee Titans Loss
Nov. 3 Philadelphia Eagles Win
Nov. 13 New York Giants Loss
Nov. 20 Washington Commanders Win
Nov. 27 Miami Dolphins Loss
Dec. 4 Cleveland Browns Win
Dec. 11 Dallas Cowboys Loss
Dec. 18 Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Dec. 25 Tennessee Titans Loss
Jan. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Loss
Jan. 8 Indianapolis Colts Win
Indianapolis Colts
Predicted Record: 9-8
Preseason Indianapolis Win Total: 9.5
Sept. 11 at Houston Texans Win
Sept. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars Loss
Sept. 25 Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Oct. 2 Tennessee Titans Win
Oct. 6 at Denver Broncos Loss
Oct. 16 Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Oct. 23 at Tennessee Titans Loss
Oct. 30 Washington Commanders Win
Nov. 6 at New England Patriots Loss
Nov. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss
Nov. 20 Philadelphia Eagles Win
Nov. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Dec. 4 at Dallas Cowboys Win
Dec. 11 OPEN DATE
Dec. 18 at Minnesota Vikings Win
Dec. 26 Los Angeles Chargers Loss
Jan. 1 at New York Giants Win
Jan. 8 Houston Texans Loss
Jacksonville Jaguars
Predicted Record: 5-12
Preseason Jacksonville Win Total: 6.5
Sept. 11 at Washington Commanders Loss
Sept. 18 Indianapolis Colts Win
Sept. 25 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss
Oct. 2 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss
Oct. 10 Houston Texans Loss
Oct. 16 at Indianapolis Colts Loss
Oct. 23 New York Giants Win
Oct. 30 Denver Broncos in London Loss
Nov. 6 Las Vegas Raiders Loss
Nov. 13 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Nov. 20 OPEN DATE
Nov. 27 Baltimore Ravens Loss
Dec. 4 at Detroit Lions Loss
Dec. 11 at Tennessee Titans Win
Dec. 18 Dallas Cowboys Loss
Dec. 22 at New York Jets Loss
Jan. 1 at Houston Texans Win
Jan. 8 Tennessee Titans Win
Tennessee Titans
Predicted Record: 9-8
Preseason Tennessee Win Total: 9.5
Sept. 11 New York Giants Win
Sept. 18 at Buffalo Bills Loss
Sept. 25 Las Vegas Raiders Win
Oct. 2 at Indianapolis Colts Loss
Oct. 9 at Washington Commanders Win
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 Indianapolis Colts Win
Oct. 30 at Houston Texans Win
Nov. 6 at Kansas City Chiefs Win
Nov. 13 Denver Broncos Loss
Nov. 17 at Green Bay Packers Win
Nov. 27 Cincinnati Bengals Win
Dec. 4 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss
Dec. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars Loss
Dec. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss
Dec. 24 Houston Texans Win
Dec. 29 Dallas Cowboys Loss
Jan. 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars Loss
AFC West Preseason Predictions
Predicted AFC West Finish
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. Los Angeles Chargers
4. Las Vegas
Denver Broncos
Predicted Record: 11-6
Preseason Denver Win Total: 10.5
Sept. 12 at Seattle Seahawks Win
Sept. 18 Houston Texans Win
Sept. 25 San Francisco 49ers Win
Oct. 2 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss
Oct. 6 Indianapolis Colts Win
Oct. 17 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss
Oct. 23 New York Jets Win
Oct. 30 Jacksonville Jaguars in London Win
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 at Tennessee Titans Win
Nov. 20 Las Vegas Raiders Win
Nov. 27 at Carolina Panthers Loss
Dec. 4 at Baltimore Ravens Loss
Dec. 11 Kansas City Chiefs Win
Dec. 18 Arizona Cardinals Win
Dec. 25 at Los Angeles Rams Loss
Jan. 1 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Jan. 8 Los Angeles Chargers Win
Kansas City Chiefs
Predicted Record: 12-5
Preseason Kansas City Win Total: 10.5
Sept. 11 at Arizona Cardinals Win
Sept. 15 Los Angeles Chargers Win
Sept. 25 at Indianapolis Colts Win
Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss
Oct. 10 Las Vegas Raiders Win
Oct. 16 Buffalo Bills Win
Oct. 23 at San Francisco 49ers Win
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Tennessee Titans Loss
Nov. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Nov. 20 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss
Nov. 27 Los Angeles Rams Win
Dec. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals Win
Dec. 11 at Denver Broncos Loss
Dec. 18 at Houston Texans Win
Dec. 24 Seattle Seahawks Win
Jan. 1 Denver Broncos Win
Jan. 8 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss
Las Vegas Raiders
Predicted Record: 9-8
Preseason Las Vegas Win Total: 8.5
Sept. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss
Sept. 18 Arizona Cardinals Win
Sept. 25 at Tennessee Titans Loss
Oct. 2 Denver Broncos Win
Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 Houston Texans Win
Oct. 30 at New Orleans Saints Loss
Nov. 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Nov. 13 Indianapolis Colts Win
Nov. 20 at Denver Broncos Loss
Nov. 27 at Seattle Seahawks Win
Dec. 4 Los Angeles Chargers Win
Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams Loss
Dec. 18 New England Patriots Win
Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss
Jan. 1 San Francisco 49ers Win
Jan. 8 Kansas City Chiefs Win
Los Angeles Chargers
Predicted Record: 10-7
Preseason Los Angeles Win Total: 10.5
Sept. 11 Las Vegas Raiders Win
Sept. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Sept. 25 Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Oct. 2 at Houston Texans Win
Oct. 9 at Cleveland Browns Loss
Oct. 17 Denver Broncos Win
Oct. 23 Seattle Seahawks Win
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 at Atlanta Falcons Win
Nov. 13 at San Francisco 49ers Loss
Nov. 20 Kansas City Chiefs Win
Nov. 27 at Arizona Cardinals Win
Dec. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss
Dec. 11 Miami Dolphins Loss
Dec. 18 Tennessee Titans Win
Dec. 26 at Indianapolis Colts Win
Jan. 1 Los Angeles Rams Loss
Jan. 8 at Denver Broncos Loss
NFC East Preseason Predictions
Predicted NFC East Finish
1. Dallas
2. Philadelphia
T3. New York Giants
T4. Washington
Dallas Cowboys
Predicted Record: 10-7
Preseason Dallas Win Total: 10.5
Sept. 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win
Sept. 18 Cincinnati Bengals Win
Sept. 26 at New York Giants Win
Oct. 2 Washington Commanders Win
Oct. 9 at Los Angeles Rams Loss
Oct. 16 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss
Oct. 23 Detroit Lions Loss
Oct. 30 Chicago Bears Win
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 at Green Bay Packers Loss
Nov. 20 at Minnesota Vikings Loss
Nov. 24 New York Giants Win
Dec. 4 Indianapolis Colts Loss
Dec. 11 Houston Texans Win
Dec. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Dec. 24 Philadelphia Eagles Win
De., 29 at Tennessee Titans Win
Jan. 8 at Washington Commanders Loss
New York Giants
Predicted Record: 6-11
Preseason New York Win Total: 7.5
Sept. 11 at Tennessee Titans Loss
Sept. 18 Carolina Panthers Loss
Sept. 26 Dallas Cowboys Loss
Oct. 2 Chicago Bears Win
Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers in London Loss
Oct. 16 Baltimore Ravens Loss
Oct. 23 at Jacksonville Jaguars Loss
Oct. 30 at Seattle Seahawks Win
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 Houston Texans Win
Nov. 20 Detroit Lions Win
Nov. 24 at Dallas Cowboys Loss
Dec. 4 Washington Commanders Win
Dec. 11 Philadelphia Eagles Win
Dec. 18 at Washington Commanders Loss
Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings Loss
Jan. 1 Indianapolis Colts Loss
Jan. 8 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss
Philadelphia Eagles
Predicted Record: 9-8
Preseason Philadelphia Win Total: 9.5
Sept. 11 at Detroit Lions Win
Sept. 18 Minnesota Vikings Loss
Sept. 25 at Washington Commanders Loss
Oct. 2 Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Oct. 9 at Arizona Cardinals Loss
Oct. 16 Dallas Cowboys Win
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Nov. 3 at Houston Texans Loss
Nov. 14 Washington Commanders Win
Nov. 20 at Indianapolis Colts Loss
Nov. 27 Green Bay Packers Loss
Dec. 4 Tennessee Titans Win
Dec. 11 at New York Giants Loss
Dec. 18 at Chicago Bears Win
Dec. 24 at Dallas Cowboys Loss
Jan. 1 New Orleans Saints Win
Jan. 8 New York Giants Wins
Washington Commanders
Predicted Record: 6-11
Preseason Washington Win Total: 7.5
Sept. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Sept. 18 at Detroit Lions Loss
Sept. 25 Philadelphia Eagles Win
Oct. 2 at Dallas Cowboys Loss
Oct. 9 Tennessee Titans Loss
Oct. 13 at Chicago Bears Loss
Oct. 23 Green Bay Packers Loss
Oct. 30 at Indianapolis Colts Loss
Nov. 6 Minnesota Vikings Win
Nov. 14 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss
Nov. 20 at Houston Texans Loss
Nov. 27 Atlanta Falcons Win
Dec. 4 at New York Giants Loss
Dec. 11 OPEN DATE
Dec. 18 New York Giants Win
Dec. 24 at San Francisco 49ers Loss
Jan. 1 Cleveland Browns Loss
Jan. 8 Dallas Cowboys Win
NFC North Preseason Predictions
Predicted NFC North Finish
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Detroit
4. Chicago
Chicago Bears
Predicted Record: 6-11
Preseason Chicago Win Total: 6.5
Sept. 11 San Francisco 49ers Loss
Sept. 18 at Green Bay Packers Loss
Sept. 25 Houston Texans Win
Oct. 2 at New York Giants Loss
Oct. 9 at Minnesota Vikings Loss
Oct. 13 Washington Commanders
Oct. 24 at New England Patriots Loss
Oct. 30 at Dallas Cowboys Loss
Nov. 6 Miami Dolphins Win
Nov. 13 Detroit Lions Win
Nov. 20 at Atlanta Falcons Loss
Nov. 27 at New York Jets Loss
Dec. 4 Green Bay Packers Win
Dec. 11 OPEN DATE
Dec. 18 Philadelphia Eagles Loss
Dec. 24 Buffalo Bills Loss
Jan. 1 at Detroit Lions Win
Jan. 8 Minnesota Vikings Loss
Detroit Lions
Predicted Record: 7-10
Preseason Detroit Win Total: 6.5
Sept. 11 Philadelphia Eagles Loss
Sept. 18 Washington Commanders Win
Sept. 25 at Minnesota Vikings Loss
Oct. 2 Seattle Seahawks Win
Oct. 9 at New England Patriots Loss
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 at Dallas Cowboys Win
Oct. 30 Miami Dolphins Win
Nov. 6 Green Bay Packers Loss
Nov. 13 at Chicago Bears Loss
Nov. 20 at New York Giants Loss
Nov. 24 Buffalo Bills Loss
Dec. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Win
Dec. 11 Minnesota Vikings Win
Dec. 18 at New York Jets Loss
Dec. 24 at Carolina Panthers Win
Jan. 1 Chicago Bears Loss
Jan. 8 at Green Bay Packers Loss
Green Bay Packers
Predicted Record: 11-6
Preseason Green Bay Win Total: 10.5
Sept. 11 at Minnesota Vikings Loss
Sept. 18 Chicago Bears Win
Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss
Oct. 2 New England Patriots Win
Oct. 9 New York Giants in London Win
Oct. 16 New York Jets Win
Oct. 23 at Washington Commanders Win
Oct. 30 at Buffalo Bills Loss
Nov. 6 at Detroit Lions Win
Nov. 13 Dallas Cowboys Win
Nov. 17 Tennessee Titans Loss
Nov. 27 at Philadelphia Eagles Win
Dec. 4 at Chicago Bears Loss
Dec. 11 OPEN DATE
Dec. 19 Los Angeles Rams Win
Dec. 25 at Miami Dolphins Loss
Jan. 1 Minnesota Vikings Win
Jan. 8 Detroit Lions Win
Minnesota Vikings
Predicted Record: 9-8
Preseason Minnesota Win Total: 9.5
Sept. 11 Green Bay Packers Win
Sept. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles Win
Sept. 25 Detroit Lions Win
Oct. 2 New Orleans Saints in London Loss
Oct. 9 Chicago Bears Win
Oct. 16 at Miami Dolphins Loss
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Arizona Cardinals Loss
Nov. 6 at Washington Commanders Loss
Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills Loss
Nov. 20 Dallas Cowboys Win
Nov. 24 New England Patriots Win
Dec. 4 New York Jets Win
Dec. 11 at Detroit Lions Loss
Dec. 18 Indianapolis Colts Loss
Dec. 24 New York Giants Win
Jan. 1 at Green Bay Packers Loss
Jan. 8 at Chicago Bears Win
NFC South Preseason Predictions
Predicted NFC South Finish
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atllanta
Carolina Panthers
Predicted Record: 7-10
Preseason Carolina Win Total: 6.5
Sept. 11 Cleveland Browns Win
Sept. 18 at New York Giants Win
Sept. 25 New Orleans Saints Loss
Oct. 2 Arizona Cardinals Win
Oct. 9 San Francisco 49ers Loss
Oct. 16 at Los Angeles Rams Loss
Oct. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss
Oct. 30 at Atlanta Falcons Loss
Nov. 6 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Nov. 10 Atlanta Falcons Win
Nov. 20 at Baltimore Ravens Loss
Nov. 27 Denver Broncos Win
Dec. 4 OPEN DATE
Dec. 11 at Seattle Seahawks Win
Dec. 18 Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Dec. 24 Detroit Lions Loss
Jan. 1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss
Jan. 8 at New Orleans Saints Loss
New Orleans Saints
Predicted Record: 9-8
Preseason New Orleans Win Total: 8.5
Sept. 11 at Atlanta Falcons Win
Sept. 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss
Sept. 25 at Carolina Panthers Win
Oct. 2 Minnesota Vikings in London Win
Oct. 9 Seattle Seahawks Loss
Oct. 16 Cincinnati Bengals Win
Oct. 20 at Arizona Cardinals Loss
Oct. 30 Las Vegas Raiders Win
Nov. 7 Baltimore Ravens Win
Nov. 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss
Nov. 20 Los Angeles Rams Loss
Nov. 27 at San Francisco 49ers Win
Dec. 5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win
Dec. 11 OPEN DATE
Dec. 18 Atlanta Falcons Win
Dec. 24 at Cleveland Browns Loss
Jan. 1 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss
Jan. 8 Carolina Panthers Win
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Predicted Record: 12-5
Preseason Tampa Bay Win Total: 11.5
Sept. 11 at Dallas Cowboys Loss
Sept. 18 at New Orleans Saints Win
Sept. 25 Green Bay Packers Win
Oct. 2 Kansas City Chiefs Win
Oct. 9 Atlanta Falcons Win
Oct. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers Win
Oct. 23 at Carolina Panthers Win
Oct. 27 Baltimore Ravens Loss
Nov. 6 Los Angeles Rams Win
Nov. 13 Seattle Seahawks in London Win
Nov. 20 OPEN DATE
Nov. 27 at Cleveland Browns Win
Dec. 5 New Orleans Saints Win
Dec. 11 at San Francisco 49ers Loss
Dec. 18 Cincinnati Bengals Win
Dec. 25 at Arizona Cardinals Loss
Jan. 1 Carolina Panthers Win
Jan. 8 at Atlanta Falcons Loss
Atlanta Falcons
Predicted Record: 3-14
Preseason Atlanta Win Total: 4
Sept. 11 New Orleans Saints Loss
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams Loss
Sept. 25 at Seattle Seahawks Loss
Oct. 2 Cleveland Browns Loss
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss
Oct. 16 San Francisco 49ers Loss
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss
Oct. 30 Carolina Panthers Win
Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers Loss
Nov. 10 at Carolina Panthers Loss
Nov. 20 Chicago Bears Win
Nov. 27 at Washington Commanders Loss
Dec. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Loss
Dec. 11 OPEN DATE
Dec. 18 at New Orleans Saints Loss
Dec. 24 at Baltimore Ravens Loss
Jan. 1 Arizona Cardinals Loss
Jan. 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win
NFC West Preseason Predictions
Predicted NFC West Finish
T1. Los Angeles Rams
T1. San Francisco
3. Arizona
4. Seattle
Arizona Cardinals
Predicted Record: 8-9
Preseason Arizona Win Total: 8.5
Sept. 11 Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Sept. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss
Sept. 25 Los Angeles Rams Win
Oct. 2 at Carolina Panthers Loss
Oct. 9 Philadelphia Eagles Win
Oct. 16 Seattle Seahawks Loss
Oct. 20 New Orleans Saints Win
Oct. 30 at Minnesota Vikings Win
Nov. 6 Seattle Seahawks Win
Nov. 13 at Los Angeles Rams Loss
Nov. 21 San Francisco 49ers in Mexico Loss
Nov. 27 Los Angeles Chargers Loss
Dec. 4 OPEN DATE
Dec. 12 New England Patriots Win
Dec. 18 at Denver Broncos Loss
Dec. 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win
Jan. 1 at Atlanta Falcons Win
Jan. 7 at San Francisco 49ers Loss
Los Angeles Rams
Predicted Record: 11-6
Preseason Los Angeles Win Total: 10.5
Sept. 8 Buffalo Bills Win
Sept. 18 Atlanta Falcons Win
Sept. 25 at Arizona Cardinals Loss
Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers Loss
Oct. 9 Dallas Cowboys Win
Oct. 16 Carolina Panthers Win
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 San Francisco 49ers Win
Nov. 6 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss
Nov. 13 Arizona Cardinals Win
Nov. 20 at New Orleans Saints Win
Nov. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Dec. 4 Seattle Seahawks Win
Dec. 8 Las Vegas Raiders Win
Dec. 19 at Green Bay Packers Loss
Dec. 25 Denver Broncos Win
Jan. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers Win
Jan. 7 at Seattle Seahawks Win
San Francisco 49ers
Predicted Record: 11-6
Preseason San Francisco Win Total: 8.5
Sept. 11 at Chicago Bears Win
Sept. 18 Seattle Seahawks Win
Sept. 25 at Denver Broncos Loss
Oct. 2 Los Angeles Rams Win
Oct. 9 at Carolina Panthers Win
Oct. 16 at Atlanta Falcons Win
Oct. 23 Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Oct. 30 at Los Angeles Rams Loss
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 Los Angeles Chargers Win
Nov. 21 Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City Win
Nov. 27 New Orleans Saints Loss
Dec. 4 Miami Dolphins Win
Dec. 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win
Dec. 15 at Seattle Seahawks Loss
Dec. 24 Washington Commanders Win
Jan. 1 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss
Jan. 8 Arizona Cardinals Win
Seattle Seahawks
Predicted Record: 5-12
Preseason Seattle Win Total: 5.5
Sept. 12 Denver Broncos Loss
Sept. 18 at San Francisco 49ers Loss
Sept. 25 Atlanta Falcons Win
Oct. 2 at Detroit Lions Loss
Oct. 9 at New Orleans Saints Win
Oct. 16 Arizona Cardinals Win
Oct. 23 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss
Oct. 30 New York Giants Loss
Nov. 6 at Arizona Cardinals Loss
Nov. 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London Loss
Nov. 20 OPEN DATE
Nov. 27 Las Vegas Raiders Loss
Dec. 4 at Los Angeles Rams Loss
Dec. 11 Carolina Panthers Win
Dec. 15 San Francisco 49ers Win
Dec. 24 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss
Jan. 1 New York Jets Win
Jan. 8 Los Angeles Rams Loss
