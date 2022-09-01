NFL Predictions Every Game, Team, Division, Win Totals 2022

NFL preseason predictions for every game and for all 32 teams, along with the schedules and projected win totals.

Yeah, we’re all about college football, but we’re into the NFL fun the rest of the week, too.

The NFL totals and overall predictions are much, much tougher than the college side. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia – you pretty much know who the college stars are.

The Cincinnati Bengals of last year, the Any Given Sunday aspect, and all the uniformity of the NFL game make this far more interesting. The goal is to get the overall win totals close as possible, knowing that a few surprise teams – for good and bad – will screw it all up.

Contact @ColFootballNews

NFL Predictions For Every Game

AFC East | North | South | West

NFC East | North | South | West

– CFN 2022 College Football Preview

– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

AFC East Preseason Predictions

Predicted AFC East Finish

1. Buffalo

T2. Miami

T2. New England

4. New York Jets

Predicted Record: 12-5

Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 11.5

Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams Loss

Sept. 19 Tennessee Titans Win

Sept. 25 at Miami Dolphins Win

Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens Loss

Oct. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Green Bay Packers Win

Nov. 6 at New York Jets Win

Nov. 13 Minnesota Vikings Win

Nov. 20 Cleveland Browns Win

Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions Win

Dec. 1 at New England Patriots Loss

Dec. 11 New York Jets Win

Dec. 18 Miami Dolphins Win

Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears Win

Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Jan. 8 New England Patriots Win

Predicted Record: 9-8

Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 8.5

Sept. 11 New England Patriots Win

Sept. 18 at Baltimore Ravens Win

Sept. 25 Buffalo Bills Loss

Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Oct. 9 at New York Jets Win

Oct. 16 Minnesota Vikings Win

Oct. 23 Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions Loss

Nov. 6 at Chicago Bears Loss

Nov. 13 Cleveland Browns Loss

Nov. 20 OPEN DATE

Nov. 27 Houston Texans Win

Dec. 4 at San Francisco 49ers Loss

Dec. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers Win

Dec. 18 at Buffalo Bills Loss

Dec. 25 Green Bay Packers Win

Jan. 1 at New England Patriots Loss

Jan. 8 New York Jets Win

Story continues

Predicted Record: 9-8

Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 8.5

Sept. 11 at Miami Dolphins Loss

Sept. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Sept. 25 Baltimore Ravens Loss

Oct. 2 at Green Bay Packers Loss

Oct. 9 Detroit Lions Win

Oct. 16 at Cleveland Browns Win

Oct. 24 Minnesota Vikings Loss

Oct. 30 at New York Jets Loss

Nov. 6 Indianapolis Colts Win

Nov. 13 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 New York Jets Win

Nov. 24 at Minnesota Vikings Win

Dec. 1 Buffalo Bills Win

Dec. 12 at Arizona Cardinals Loss

Dec. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss

Dec. 24 Cincinnati Bengals Win

Jan. 1 Miami Dolphins Win

Jan. 8 at Buffalo Bills Loss

Predicted Record: 5-12

Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 5.5

Sept. 11 Baltimore Ravens Loss

Sept. 18 at Cleveland Browns Win

Sept. 25 Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Oct. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss

Oct. 9 Miami Dolphins Loss

Oct. 16 at Green Bay Packers Loss

Oct. 23 at Denver Broncos Loss

Oct. 30 New England Patriots Win

Nov. 6 Buffalo Bills Loss

Nov. 13 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 at New England Patriots Loss

Nov. 27 Chicago Bears Win

Dec. 4 at Minnesota Vikings Loss

Dec. 11 at Buffalo Bills Loss

Dec. 18 Detroit Lions Win

Dec. 22 Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Jan. 1 at Seattle Seahawks Loss

Jan. 8 at Miami Dolphins Loss

NFL Predictions For Every Game

AFC East | North | South | West

NFC East | North | South | West

– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

NEXT: AFC North Preseason Predictions

AFC North Preseason Predictions

Predicted AFC North Finish

1. Baltimore

2. Cincinnati

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cleveland

Predicted Record: 11-6

Preseason Baltimore Win Total: 9.5

Sept. 11 at New York Jets Win

Sept. 18 Miami Dolphins Loss

Sept. 25 at New England Patriots Win

Oct. 2 Buffalo Bills Win

Oct. 9 Cincinnati Bengals Win

Oct. 16 at New York Giants Win

Oct. 23 Cleveland Browns Loss

Oct. 27 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win

Nov. 7 at New Orleans Saints Loss

Nov. 13 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 Carolina Panthers Win

Nov. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Dec. 4 Denver Broncos Win

Dec. 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss

Dec. 18 at Cleveland Browns Loss

Dec. 24 Arizona Cardinals Win

Jan. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Jan. 8 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Predicted Record: 10-7

Preseason Cincinnati Win Total: 9.5

Sept. 11 Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Sept. 18 at Dallas Cowboys Loss

Sept. 25 at New York Jets Win

Sept. 29 Miami Dolphins Win

Oct. 9 at Baltimore Ravens Loss

Oct. 16 at New Orleans Saints Loss

Oct. 23 Atlanta Falcons Win

Oct. 31 at Cleveland Browns Win

Nov. 6 Carolina Panthers Win

Nov. 13 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 at Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Nov. 27 at Tennessee Titans Loss

Dec. 4 Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Dec. 11 at Cleveland Browns Win

Dec. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss

Dec. 24 New England Patriots Loss

Jan. 2 Buffalo Bills Win

Jan. 8 Baltimore Ravens Win

Predicted Record: 6-11

Preseason Cleveland Win Total: 7-10

Sept. 11 at Carolina Panthers Loss

Sept. 18 New York Jets Loss

Sept. 22 Pittsburgh Steelers Loss

Oct. 2 at Atlanta Falcons Win

Oct. 9 Los Angeles Chargers Loss

Oct. 16 New England Patriots Loss

Oct. 23 at Baltimore Ravens Win

Oct. 31 Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Miami Dolphins Win

Nov. 20 at Buffalo Bills Loss

Nov. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss

Dec. 4 at Houston Texans Loss

Dec. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Dec. 18 Baltimore Ravens Win

Dec. 24 New Orleans Saints Win

Jan. 1 at Washington Commanders Win

Jan. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss

Predicted Record: 7-10

Preseason Win Total: 7.5

Sept. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Sept. 18 New England Patriots Loss

Sept. 22 at Cleveland Browns Win

Oct. 2 New York Jets Win

Oct. 9 at Buffalo Bills Loss

Oct. 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss

Oct. 23 at Miami Dolphins Loss

Oct. 30 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 New Orleans Saints Win

Nov. 20 Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Nov. 28 at Indianapolis Colts Loss

Dec. 4 at Atlanta Falcons Win

Dec. 11 Baltimore Ravens Win

Dec. 18 at Carolina Panthers Loss

Dec. 24 Las Vegas Raiders Win

Jan. 1 at Baltimore Ravens Loss

Jan. 8 Cleveland Browns Win

NFL Predictions For Every Game

AFC East | North | South | West

NFC East | North | South | West

– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

NEXT: AFC South Preseason Predictions

AFC South Preseason Predictions

Predicted AFC South Finish

T1. Indianapolis

T1. Tennessee

T3. Houston

T3. Jacksonville

Predicted Record: 5-12

Preseason Houston Win Total: 4.5

Sept. 11 Indianapolis Colts Loss

Sept. 18 at Denver Broncos Loss

Sept. 25 at Chicago Bears Loss

Oct. 2 Los Angeles Chargers Loss

Oct. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Las Vegas Raiders Loss

Oct. 30 Tennessee Titans Loss

Nov. 3 Philadelphia Eagles Win

Nov. 13 New York Giants Loss

Nov. 20 Washington Commanders Win

Nov. 27 Miami Dolphins Loss

Dec. 4 Cleveland Browns Win

Dec. 11 Dallas Cowboys Loss

Dec. 18 Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Dec. 25 Tennessee Titans Loss

Jan. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Loss

Jan. 8 Indianapolis Colts Win

Predicted Record: 9-8

Preseason Indianapolis Win Total: 9.5

Sept. 11 at Houston Texans Win

Sept. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars Loss

Sept. 25 Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Oct. 2 Tennessee Titans Win

Oct. 6 at Denver Broncos Loss

Oct. 16 Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Oct. 23 at Tennessee Titans Loss

Oct. 30 Washington Commanders Win

Nov. 6 at New England Patriots Loss

Nov. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss

Nov. 20 Philadelphia Eagles Win

Nov. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Dec. 4 at Dallas Cowboys Win

Dec. 11 OPEN DATE

Dec. 18 at Minnesota Vikings Win

Dec. 26 Los Angeles Chargers Loss

Jan. 1 at New York Giants Win

Jan. 8 Houston Texans Loss

Predicted Record: 5-12

Preseason Jacksonville Win Total: 6.5

Sept. 11 at Washington Commanders Loss

Sept. 18 Indianapolis Colts Win

Sept. 25 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss

Oct. 2 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Oct. 10 Houston Texans Loss

Oct. 16 at Indianapolis Colts Loss

Oct. 23 New York Giants Win

Oct. 30 Denver Broncos in London Loss

Nov. 6 Las Vegas Raiders Loss

Nov. 13 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Nov. 20 OPEN DATE

Nov. 27 Baltimore Ravens Loss

Dec. 4 at Detroit Lions Loss

Dec. 11 at Tennessee Titans Win

Dec. 18 Dallas Cowboys Loss

Dec. 22 at New York Jets Loss

Jan. 1 at Houston Texans Win

Jan. 8 Tennessee Titans Win

Predicted Record: 9-8

Preseason Tennessee Win Total: 9.5

Sept. 11 New York Giants Win

Sept. 18 at Buffalo Bills Loss

Sept. 25 Las Vegas Raiders Win

Oct. 2 at Indianapolis Colts Loss

Oct. 9 at Washington Commanders Win

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Indianapolis Colts Win

Oct. 30 at Houston Texans Win

Nov. 6 at Kansas City Chiefs Win

Nov. 13 Denver Broncos Loss

Nov. 17 at Green Bay Packers Win

Nov. 27 Cincinnati Bengals Win

Dec. 4 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Dec. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars Loss

Dec. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss

Dec. 24 Houston Texans Win

Dec. 29 Dallas Cowboys Loss

Jan. 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars Loss

NFL Predictions For Every Game

AFC East | North | South | West

NFC East | North | South | West

– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

NEXT: AFC West Preseason Predictions

AFC West Preseason Predictions

Predicted AFC West Finish

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. Los Angeles Chargers

4. Las Vegas

Predicted Record: 11-6

Preseason Denver Win Total: 10.5

Sept. 12 at Seattle Seahawks Win

Sept. 18 Houston Texans Win

Sept. 25 San Francisco 49ers Win

Oct. 2 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss

Oct. 6 Indianapolis Colts Win

Oct. 17 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss

Oct. 23 New York Jets Win

Oct. 30 Jacksonville Jaguars in London Win

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Tennessee Titans Win

Nov. 20 Las Vegas Raiders Win

Nov. 27 at Carolina Panthers Loss

Dec. 4 at Baltimore Ravens Loss

Dec. 11 Kansas City Chiefs Win

Dec. 18 Arizona Cardinals Win

Dec. 25 at Los Angeles Rams Loss

Jan. 1 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Jan. 8 Los Angeles Chargers Win

Predicted Record: 12-5

Preseason Kansas City Win Total: 10.5

Sept. 11 at Arizona Cardinals Win

Sept. 15 Los Angeles Chargers Win

Sept. 25 at Indianapolis Colts Win

Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss

Oct. 10 Las Vegas Raiders Win

Oct. 16 Buffalo Bills Win

Oct. 23 at San Francisco 49ers Win

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 Tennessee Titans Loss

Nov. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Nov. 20 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss

Nov. 27 Los Angeles Rams Win

Dec. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals Win

Dec. 11 at Denver Broncos Loss

Dec. 18 at Houston Texans Win

Dec. 24 Seattle Seahawks Win

Jan. 1 Denver Broncos Win

Jan. 8 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss

Predicted Record: 9-8

Preseason Las Vegas Win Total: 8.5

Sept. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss

Sept. 18 Arizona Cardinals Win

Sept. 25 at Tennessee Titans Loss

Oct. 2 Denver Broncos Win

Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Houston Texans Win

Oct. 30 at New Orleans Saints Loss

Nov. 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Nov. 13 Indianapolis Colts Win

Nov. 20 at Denver Broncos Loss

Nov. 27 at Seattle Seahawks Win

Dec. 4 Los Angeles Chargers Win

Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams Loss

Dec. 18 New England Patriots Win

Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss

Jan. 1 San Francisco 49ers Win

Jan. 8 Kansas City Chiefs Win

Predicted Record: 10-7

Preseason Los Angeles Win Total: 10.5

Sept. 11 Las Vegas Raiders Win

Sept. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Sept. 25 Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Oct. 2 at Houston Texans Win

Oct. 9 at Cleveland Browns Loss

Oct. 17 Denver Broncos Win

Oct. 23 Seattle Seahawks Win

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 at Atlanta Falcons Win

Nov. 13 at San Francisco 49ers Loss

Nov. 20 Kansas City Chiefs Win

Nov. 27 at Arizona Cardinals Win

Dec. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss

Dec. 11 Miami Dolphins Loss

Dec. 18 Tennessee Titans Win

Dec. 26 at Indianapolis Colts Win

Jan. 1 Los Angeles Rams Loss

Jan. 8 at Denver Broncos Loss

NFL Predictions For Every Game

AFC East | North | South | West

NFC East | North | South | West

– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

NEXT: NFC East Preseason Predictions

NFC East Preseason Predictions

Predicted NFC East Finish

1. Dallas

2. Philadelphia

T3. New York Giants

T4. Washington

Predicted Record: 10-7

Preseason Dallas Win Total: 10.5

Sept. 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win

Sept. 18 Cincinnati Bengals Win

Sept. 26 at New York Giants Win

Oct. 2 Washington Commanders Win

Oct. 9 at Los Angeles Rams Loss

Oct. 16 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Oct. 23 Detroit Lions Loss

Oct. 30 Chicago Bears Win

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Green Bay Packers Loss

Nov. 20 at Minnesota Vikings Loss

Nov. 24 New York Giants Win

Dec. 4 Indianapolis Colts Loss

Dec. 11 Houston Texans Win

Dec. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Dec. 24 Philadelphia Eagles Win

De., 29 at Tennessee Titans Win

Jan. 8 at Washington Commanders Loss

Predicted Record: 6-11

Preseason New York Win Total: 7.5

Sept. 11 at Tennessee Titans Loss

Sept. 18 Carolina Panthers Loss

Sept. 26 Dallas Cowboys Loss

Oct. 2 Chicago Bears Win

Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers in London Loss

Oct. 16 Baltimore Ravens Loss

Oct. 23 at Jacksonville Jaguars Loss

Oct. 30 at Seattle Seahawks Win

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 Houston Texans Win

Nov. 20 Detroit Lions Win

Nov. 24 at Dallas Cowboys Loss

Dec. 4 Washington Commanders Win

Dec. 11 Philadelphia Eagles Win

Dec. 18 at Washington Commanders Loss

Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings Loss

Jan. 1 Indianapolis Colts Loss

Jan. 8 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Predicted Record: 9-8

Preseason Philadelphia Win Total: 9.5

Sept. 11 at Detroit Lions Win

Sept. 18 Minnesota Vikings Loss

Sept. 25 at Washington Commanders Loss

Oct. 2 Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Oct. 9 at Arizona Cardinals Loss

Oct. 16 Dallas Cowboys Win

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Nov. 3 at Houston Texans Loss

Nov. 14 Washington Commanders Win

Nov. 20 at Indianapolis Colts Loss

Nov. 27 Green Bay Packers Loss

Dec. 4 Tennessee Titans Win

Dec. 11 at New York Giants Loss

Dec. 18 at Chicago Bears Win

Dec. 24 at Dallas Cowboys Loss

Jan. 1 New Orleans Saints Win

Jan. 8 New York Giants Wins

Predicted Record: 6-11

Preseason Washington Win Total: 7.5

Sept. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Sept. 18 at Detroit Lions Loss

Sept. 25 Philadelphia Eagles Win

Oct. 2 at Dallas Cowboys Loss

Oct. 9 Tennessee Titans Loss

Oct. 13 at Chicago Bears Loss

Oct. 23 Green Bay Packers Loss

Oct. 30 at Indianapolis Colts Loss

Nov. 6 Minnesota Vikings Win

Nov. 14 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Nov. 20 at Houston Texans Loss

Nov. 27 Atlanta Falcons Win

Dec. 4 at New York Giants Loss

Dec. 11 OPEN DATE

Dec. 18 New York Giants Win

Dec. 24 at San Francisco 49ers Loss

Jan. 1 Cleveland Browns Loss

Jan. 8 Dallas Cowboys Win

NFL Predictions For Every Game

AFC East | North | South | West

NFC East | North | South | West

– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

NEXT: NFC North Preseason Predictions

NFC North Preseason Predictions

Predicted NFC North Finish

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Detroit

4. Chicago

Predicted Record: 6-11

Preseason Chicago Win Total: 6.5

Sept. 11 San Francisco 49ers Loss

Sept. 18 at Green Bay Packers Loss

Sept. 25 Houston Texans Win

Oct. 2 at New York Giants Loss

Oct. 9 at Minnesota Vikings Loss

Oct. 13 Washington Commanders

Oct. 24 at New England Patriots Loss

Oct. 30 at Dallas Cowboys Loss

Nov. 6 Miami Dolphins Win

Nov. 13 Detroit Lions Win

Nov. 20 at Atlanta Falcons Loss

Nov. 27 at New York Jets Loss

Dec. 4 Green Bay Packers Win

Dec. 11 OPEN DATE

Dec. 18 Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Dec. 24 Buffalo Bills Loss

Jan. 1 at Detroit Lions Win

Jan. 8 Minnesota Vikings Loss

Predicted Record: 7-10

Preseason Detroit Win Total: 6.5

Sept. 11 Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Sept. 18 Washington Commanders Win

Sept. 25 at Minnesota Vikings Loss

Oct. 2 Seattle Seahawks Win

Oct. 9 at New England Patriots Loss

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Dallas Cowboys Win

Oct. 30 Miami Dolphins Win

Nov. 6 Green Bay Packers Loss

Nov. 13 at Chicago Bears Loss

Nov. 20 at New York Giants Loss

Nov. 24 Buffalo Bills Loss

Dec. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Win

Dec. 11 Minnesota Vikings Win

Dec. 18 at New York Jets Loss

Dec. 24 at Carolina Panthers Win

Jan. 1 Chicago Bears Loss

Jan. 8 at Green Bay Packers Loss

Predicted Record: 11-6

Preseason Green Bay Win Total: 10.5

Sept. 11 at Minnesota Vikings Loss

Sept. 18 Chicago Bears Win

Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss

Oct. 2 New England Patriots Win

Oct. 9 New York Giants in London Win

Oct. 16 New York Jets Win

Oct. 23 at Washington Commanders Win

Oct. 30 at Buffalo Bills Loss

Nov. 6 at Detroit Lions Win

Nov. 13 Dallas Cowboys Win

Nov. 17 Tennessee Titans Loss

Nov. 27 at Philadelphia Eagles Win

Dec. 4 at Chicago Bears Loss

Dec. 11 OPEN DATE

Dec. 19 Los Angeles Rams Win

Dec. 25 at Miami Dolphins Loss

Jan. 1 Minnesota Vikings Win

Jan. 8 Detroit Lions Win

Predicted Record: 9-8

Preseason Minnesota Win Total: 9.5

Sept. 11 Green Bay Packers Win

Sept. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles Win

Sept. 25 Detroit Lions Win

Oct. 2 New Orleans Saints in London Loss

Oct. 9 Chicago Bears Win

Oct. 16 at Miami Dolphins Loss

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Arizona Cardinals Loss

Nov. 6 at Washington Commanders Loss

Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills Loss

Nov. 20 Dallas Cowboys Win

Nov. 24 New England Patriots Win

Dec. 4 New York Jets Win

Dec. 11 at Detroit Lions Loss

Dec. 18 Indianapolis Colts Loss

Dec. 24 New York Giants Win

Jan. 1 at Green Bay Packers Loss

Jan. 8 at Chicago Bears Win

NFL Predictions For Every Game

AFC East | North | South | West

NFC East | North | South | West

– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

NEXT: NFC South Preseason Predictions

NFC South Preseason Predictions

Predicted NFC South Finish

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atllanta

Predicted Record: 7-10

Preseason Carolina Win Total: 6.5

Sept. 11 Cleveland Browns Win

Sept. 18 at New York Giants Win

Sept. 25 New Orleans Saints Loss

Oct. 2 Arizona Cardinals Win

Oct. 9 San Francisco 49ers Loss

Oct. 16 at Los Angeles Rams Loss

Oct. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss

Oct. 30 at Atlanta Falcons Loss

Nov. 6 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Nov. 10 Atlanta Falcons Win

Nov. 20 at Baltimore Ravens Loss

Nov. 27 Denver Broncos Win

Dec. 4 OPEN DATE

Dec. 11 at Seattle Seahawks Win

Dec. 18 Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Dec. 24 Detroit Lions Loss

Jan. 1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss

Jan. 8 at New Orleans Saints Loss

Predicted Record: 9-8

Preseason New Orleans Win Total: 8.5

Sept. 11 at Atlanta Falcons Win

Sept. 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss

Sept. 25 at Carolina Panthers Win

Oct. 2 Minnesota Vikings in London Win

Oct. 9 Seattle Seahawks Loss

Oct. 16 Cincinnati Bengals Win

Oct. 20 at Arizona Cardinals Loss

Oct. 30 Las Vegas Raiders Win

Nov. 7 Baltimore Ravens Win

Nov. 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers Loss

Nov. 20 Los Angeles Rams Loss

Nov. 27 at San Francisco 49ers Win

Dec. 5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win

Dec. 11 OPEN DATE

Dec. 18 Atlanta Falcons Win

Dec. 24 at Cleveland Browns Loss

Jan. 1 at Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Jan. 8 Carolina Panthers Win

Predicted Record: 12-5

Preseason Tampa Bay Win Total: 11.5

Sept. 11 at Dallas Cowboys Loss

Sept. 18 at New Orleans Saints Win

Sept. 25 Green Bay Packers Win

Oct. 2 Kansas City Chiefs Win

Oct. 9 Atlanta Falcons Win

Oct. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Oct. 23 at Carolina Panthers Win

Oct. 27 Baltimore Ravens Loss

Nov. 6 Los Angeles Rams Win

Nov. 13 Seattle Seahawks in London Win

Nov. 20 OPEN DATE

Nov. 27 at Cleveland Browns Win

Dec. 5 New Orleans Saints Win

Dec. 11 at San Francisco 49ers Loss

Dec. 18 Cincinnati Bengals Win

Dec. 25 at Arizona Cardinals Loss

Jan. 1 Carolina Panthers Win

Jan. 8 at Atlanta Falcons Loss

Predicted Record: 3-14

Preseason Atlanta Win Total: 4

Sept. 11 New Orleans Saints Loss

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams Loss

Sept. 25 at Seattle Seahawks Loss

Oct. 2 Cleveland Browns Loss

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss

Oct. 16 San Francisco 49ers Loss

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati Bengals Loss

Oct. 30 Carolina Panthers Win

Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers Loss

Nov. 10 at Carolina Panthers Loss

Nov. 20 Chicago Bears Win

Nov. 27 at Washington Commanders Loss

Dec. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Loss

Dec. 11 OPEN DATE

Dec. 18 at New Orleans Saints Loss

Dec. 24 at Baltimore Ravens Loss

Jan. 1 Arizona Cardinals Loss

Jan. 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win

NFL Predictions For Every Game

AFC East | North | South | West

NFC East | North | South | West

– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

NEXT: NFC West Preseason Predictions

NFC West Preseason Predictions

Predicted NFC West Finish

T1. Los Angeles Rams

T1. San Francisco

3. Arizona

4. Seattle

Predicted Record: 8-9

Preseason Arizona Win Total: 8.5

Sept. 11 Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Sept. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss

Sept. 25 Los Angeles Rams Win

Oct. 2 at Carolina Panthers Loss

Oct. 9 Philadelphia Eagles Win

Oct. 16 Seattle Seahawks Loss

Oct. 20 New Orleans Saints Win

Oct. 30 at Minnesota Vikings Win

Nov. 6 Seattle Seahawks Win

Nov. 13 at Los Angeles Rams Loss

Nov. 21 San Francisco 49ers in Mexico Loss

Nov. 27 Los Angeles Chargers Loss

Dec. 4 OPEN DATE

Dec. 12 New England Patriots Win

Dec. 18 at Denver Broncos Loss

Dec. 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win

Jan. 1 at Atlanta Falcons Win

Jan. 7 at San Francisco 49ers Loss

Predicted Record: 11-6

Preseason Los Angeles Win Total: 10.5

Sept. 8 Buffalo Bills Win

Sept. 18 Atlanta Falcons Win

Sept. 25 at Arizona Cardinals Loss

Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers Loss

Oct. 9 Dallas Cowboys Win

Oct. 16 Carolina Panthers Win

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 San Francisco 49ers Win

Nov. 6 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Loss

Nov. 13 Arizona Cardinals Win

Nov. 20 at New Orleans Saints Win

Nov. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Dec. 4 Seattle Seahawks Win

Dec. 8 Las Vegas Raiders Win

Dec. 19 at Green Bay Packers Loss

Dec. 25 Denver Broncos Win

Jan. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers Win

Jan. 7 at Seattle Seahawks Win

Predicted Record: 11-6

Preseason San Francisco Win Total: 8.5

Sept. 11 at Chicago Bears Win

Sept. 18 Seattle Seahawks Win

Sept. 25 at Denver Broncos Loss

Oct. 2 Los Angeles Rams Win

Oct. 9 at Carolina Panthers Win

Oct. 16 at Atlanta Falcons Win

Oct. 23 Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Oct. 30 at Los Angeles Rams Loss

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 Los Angeles Chargers Win

Nov. 21 Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City Win

Nov. 27 New Orleans Saints Loss

Dec. 4 Miami Dolphins Win

Dec. 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win

Dec. 15 at Seattle Seahawks Loss

Dec. 24 Washington Commanders Win

Jan. 1 at Las Vegas Raiders Loss

Jan. 8 Arizona Cardinals Win

Predicted Record: 5-12

Preseason Seattle Win Total: 5.5

Sept. 12 Denver Broncos Loss

Sept. 18 at San Francisco 49ers Loss

Sept. 25 Atlanta Falcons Win

Oct. 2 at Detroit Lions Loss

Oct. 9 at New Orleans Saints Win

Oct. 16 Arizona Cardinals Win

Oct. 23 at Los Angeles Chargers Loss

Oct. 30 New York Giants Loss

Nov. 6 at Arizona Cardinals Loss

Nov. 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London Loss

Nov. 20 OPEN DATE

Nov. 27 Las Vegas Raiders Loss

Dec. 4 at Los Angeles Rams Loss

Dec. 11 Carolina Panthers Win

Dec. 15 San Francisco 49ers Win

Dec. 24 at Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Jan. 1 New York Jets Win

Jan. 8 Los Angeles Rams Loss

NFL Predictions For Every Game

AFC East | North | South | West

NFC East | North | South | West

– 2022-2023 NFL Playoff Predictions

– CFN 2021 College Football Preview of all 130 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News