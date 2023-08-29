NFL practice squad: Rules, salary and eligibility for 2023

The Ravens are working on trimming the roster down to 53 players before today’s 4:00 p.m. deadline, and the work won’t be over after that.

Thanks to expanded rules, Baltimore will work to put together a talented and versatile 16-man practice squad.

Danny Amendola, Raheem Mostert, and Philadelphia’s Boston Scott are just a few players who have taken practice squad success and turned it into roles on NFL franchises.

With cutdown day finally here, we’ve provided you with the NFL practice squad rules and everything you need to know.

Purpose of the practice squad

Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

During the regular season week of practice, players on the practice squad operate as the official scout team.

When the Ravens face Houston in Week 1, for example, a physical running back on the practice squad will mimic Dameon Pierce for linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith.

The week Baltimore faces the Steelers, an edge rusher on the practice squad will assume the role of T.J. Watt for Ronnie Stanley and Moses Morgan.

With the newly expanded practice squad, teams around the NFL can now get creative with stashing players that may hold some long-term value.

How many players can be on the NFL practice squad?

Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Teams can carry 16 players on the practice squad, up from the previous number of 10.

Who is eligible for the practice squad?

Of the 16 players allowed on Baltimore’s practice squad, 10 have to be rookies or second-year players, while the remaining six have no limitations (veterans).

Can practice squad players be active on Sundays?

Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Players on the practice squad can be placed on the active/game day roster three times during the regular season.

If a player is made active on game day a fourth time, they must be signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Following the first three games, the player reverts to the practice squad.

Only two practice squad players may be eligible to play on game day.

Weekly Salaries

Players are paid on a scale system.

Players who have accrued two or fewer seasons in the NFL are paid a fixed, weekly salary every year through the expiration of the current CBA.

Year Weekly salary

2022 $11,500

2023 $12,000

2024 $12,500

2025 $13,000

2026 $13,750

2027 $14,500

2028 $15,250

2029 $16,000

2030 $16,750

Veteran with three or more seasons has some negotiation room.

Year Minimum salary Maximum salary

2022 $15,400 $19,900

2023 $16,100 $20,600

2024 $16,800 $21,300

2025 $17,500 $22,000

2026 $18,350 $22,850

2027 $19,200 $23,700

2028 $20,900 $25,400

2029 $20,900 $25,400

2030 $21,750 $26,250

