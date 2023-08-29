NFL practice squad: Rules, salary and eligibility for 2023
The Ravens are working on trimming the roster down to 53 players before today’s 4:00 p.m. deadline, and the work won’t be over after that.
Thanks to expanded rules, Baltimore will work to put together a talented and versatile 16-man practice squad.
Danny Amendola, Raheem Mostert, and Philadelphia’s Boston Scott are just a few players who have taken practice squad success and turned it into roles on NFL franchises.
With cutdown day finally here, we’ve provided you with the NFL practice squad rules and everything you need to know.
Purpose of the practice squad
During the regular season week of practice, players on the practice squad operate as the official scout team.
When the Ravens face Houston in Week 1, for example, a physical running back on the practice squad will mimic Dameon Pierce for linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith.
The week Baltimore faces the Steelers, an edge rusher on the practice squad will assume the role of T.J. Watt for Ronnie Stanley and Moses Morgan.
With the newly expanded practice squad, teams around the NFL can now get creative with stashing players that may hold some long-term value.
How many players can be on the NFL practice squad?
Teams can carry 16 players on the practice squad, up from the previous number of 10.
Who is eligible for the practice squad?
Of the 16 players allowed on Baltimore’s practice squad, 10 have to be rookies or second-year players, while the remaining six have no limitations (veterans).
Can practice squad players be active on Sundays?
Players on the practice squad can be placed on the active/game day roster three times during the regular season.
If a player is made active on game day a fourth time, they must be signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Following the first three games, the player reverts to the practice squad.
Only two practice squad players may be eligible to play on game day.
Weekly Salaries
Players are paid on a scale system.
Players who have accrued two or fewer seasons in the NFL are paid a fixed, weekly salary every year through the expiration of the current CBA.
Year Weekly salary
2022 $11,500
2023 $12,000
2024 $12,500
2025 $13,000
2026 $13,750
2027 $14,500
2028 $15,250
2029 $16,000
2030 $16,750
Veteran with three or more seasons has some negotiation room.
Year Minimum salary Maximum salary
2022 $15,400 $19,900
2023 $16,100 $20,600
2024 $16,800 $21,300
2025 $17,500 $22,000
2026 $18,350 $22,850
2027 $19,200 $23,700
2028 $20,900 $25,400
2029 $20,900 $25,400
2030 $21,750 $26,250