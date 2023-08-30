NFL practice squad rules and what they mean for the Cowboys

So, your most beloved NFL team just cut your own personnel favorite fringe player. What will it take for that player to still stick around Dallas? What must the Cowboys do to fill out their practice squad with the best and brightest young athletes?

The answers all lie within.

As the clock ticked 4 P.M. on the eastern seaboard, the Cowboys made official their first 53-man roster, per league requirements. Tough decisions were made, and good players were cut loose as the strategy game known as cut-day unfolded.

As with previous seasons, the 2023 Cowboys made some interesting moves. In this case, they cut their only long snapper, Trent Sieg, as well as their long-time special teams ace, C.J. Goodwin. As vested veterans, both players are expected to re-join the regular roster once Dallas bumps the injured Nahshon Wright and Matt Waletzko to IR.

In order to return from IR a player must first be on the regular roster for at least a day. Temporarily giving Wright and Waletzko a spot allows Dallas to bring them back, unlike Josh Ball who was placed on IR before being awarded a roster spot, thus ending his season.

This massaging of the roster is one of many changes Cowboys fans can expect between cut-down day and kickoff in Week 1.

Who can go to the practice squad?

Anyone. Once upon a time the practice squad was only comprised of young players with limited NFL exposure. Nowadays, teams can fill out the unit with a variety of players with a variety of experience.

This means players ranging from UDFAs to AARPs can populate the ranks, offering a wide range of possibilities for the Cowboys.

How many players on the practice squad?

The Cowboys can have up to 16 players on their practice squad. They can have ten players with two years or less of experience (other conditions can apply) and they can have six players with no limitations on their experience.

While this is largely a mechanism to develop young players, it can also be used to stash high-floor veterans or slower developing players.

Can other teams steal practice squad players?

Practice squad players can always leave. Players are paid on a weekly basis. Those who have less than three seasons under their belts earn $12,000 per week while those with three or more earn between $16,100-$20,600 per week (per Spotrac).

The Cowboys can also steal players from other teams which is beneficial since one team may be deep at a position at a time Dallas is shallow at the same position (or vice versa). The caveat is they need to be signed to another team’s roster and cannot bounce from one practice squad to another.

Additionally, up to four players can be protected each week so not every player on the practice squad is fair game across the NFL.

Can practice squad players contribute?

One of the best advances in the bureaucracy of the league is the ability to elevate. The Cowboys can pick two players each week to elevate up to their gameday roster.

Real game action doesn’t require a permeant position on the Cowboys and players can prove their way onto the team with some well-timed standout play.

Teams are limited to doing this just three times for each player in a season. If a team wants a practice squad player to contribute more than that, the player needs to be elevated to the real 53-man roster.

