NFL PR veteran Michael Signora wins Horrigan Award for second time

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have selected Michael Signora as the winner of the 2022 Horrigan Award. Voters lauded Signora, the NFL senior vice president of football and international communications, for his professional dealings with the media who cover the league.

Signora, the 50th Horrigan Award winner, becomes the second person to receive the award twice. He also was the 2013 honoree. Late Steelers owner Art Rooney Sr. won the Horrigan Award in 1975 and 1984.

Signora is part of a group of six NFL communications executives — Joe Browne (1985), Leslie Hammond (1995), Greg Aiello (1999), Steve Alic (2007) and Randal Liu (2018) — who have received the Horrigan Award.

The Horrigan Award is given to the league or club official for his or her qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job. This year, the PFWA honored the Horrigan family — father Jack and son Joe — for their contributions in assisting writers over the decades in several roles by renaming the original Jack Horrigan Award (1973-2021) to the Horrigan Award.

Other 2022 nominees for the Horrigan Award were Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff, NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy and Rams General Manager Les Snead.

Signora joined the NFL in 1996. He is responsible for organizing and implementing media policy for all writers and other media, leads media operations at NFL events, and he also oversees the league’s international media operations.

