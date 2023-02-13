NFL power rankings: Where do post-Tom Brady Bucs land heading into 2023?

Super Bowl LVII is in the books, and that means all 32 NFL teams are back to sharing a 0-0 record.

That includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season, despite winning their second straight NFC South title, and making a third consecutive trip to the playoffs.

The Bucs are facing a daunting offseason, with the retirement of Tom Brady, a long list of key free agents on both sides of the ball, and a challenging salary cap situation.

All of that considered, let’s see where the Bucs land in the latest NFL power rankings heading into the 2023 offseason, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Indianapolis Colts

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

31. Arizona Cardinals

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

30. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

29. Houston Texans

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

28. Chicago Bears

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

27. Denver Broncos

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

26. Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

25. New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

24. New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

23. Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

21. Washington Commanders

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

20. Cleveland Browns

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

19. Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

18. Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

17. Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

16. Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

14. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

13. New England Patriots

(Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

12. Detroit Lions

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

11. New York Giants

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

9. Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

8. Miami Dolphins

Story continues

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

7. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

6. Los Angeles Chargers

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

5. San Francisco 49ers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

4. Buffalo Bills

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

3. Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

1. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire