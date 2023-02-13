NFL power rankings: Where do post-Tom Brady Bucs land heading into 2023?
Super Bowl LVII is in the books, and that means all 32 NFL teams are back to sharing a 0-0 record.
That includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season, despite winning their second straight NFC South title, and making a third consecutive trip to the playoffs.
The Bucs are facing a daunting offseason, with the retirement of Tom Brady, a long list of key free agents on both sides of the ball, and a challenging salary cap situation.
All of that considered, let’s see where the Bucs land in the latest NFL power rankings heading into the 2023 offseason, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:
32. Indianapolis Colts
31. Arizona Cardinals
30. Las Vegas Raiders
29. Houston Texans
28. Chicago Bears
27. Denver Broncos
26. Carolina Panthers
25. New Orleans Saints
24. New York Jets
23. Atlanta Falcons
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Washington Commanders
20. Cleveland Browns
19. Los Angeles Rams
18. Tennessee Titans
17. Seattle Seahawks
16. Baltimore Ravens
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
14. Green Bay Packers
13. New England Patriots
12. Detroit Lions
11. New York Giants
10. Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Minnesota Vikings
8. Miami Dolphins
7. Dallas Cowboys
6. Los Angeles Chargers
5. San Francisco 49ers
4. Buffalo Bills
3. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Philadelphia Eagles
1. Kansas City Chiefs
