NFL Power Rankings: Where are Patriots in AFC pecking order?

AFC Power Rankings: Who's ahead of Patriots in loaded conference?

Turns out making the Super Bowl ain't that easy.

The New England Patriots won an incredible nine AFC championships in a 20-year span with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. But given the current state of the conference, their 10th may have to wait.

Case in point: The Kansas City Chiefs, arguably the NFL's best team led by one of its best players in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fell in Sunday's AFC Championship Game to the upstart Cincinnati Bengals, who proved they're a serious contender with 2020 No. 1 pick Joe Burrow at QB.

We haven't even mentioned the Buffalo Bills, who boast their own superstar QB in Josh Allen and likely would have been favored against the Bengals had they held on for 13 more seconds against Kansas City in the AFC Divisional Round.

As our Tom E. Curran wrote after those Divisional Round games, the Patriots are several steps below all three of those teams after getting routed by the Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round.

But how far down are Mac Jones and Co. in the AFC pecking order? Keeping in mind that a lot will change between now and the start of next season, here are our current AFC Power Rankings for the top 10 teams in the conference with every club but Cincinnati in offseason mode.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

With due respect to the Bengals, the Chiefs remain the team to beat as long as Mahomes is upright. They've made four straight AFC title games, reached the Super Bowl in two of the last three years and have the most talented roster in the conference.

With most of the major players -- Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones, Frank Clark -- back in 2022, Kansas City should be the AFC favorite once again.

2. Buffalo Bills

Allen was unstoppable against a stout KC defense in the Divisional Round, and you could argue the Bills would be Super Bowl-bound right now had their defense not collapsed in the final 13 seconds of regulation.

Buffalo boasted the NFL's third-best offense and best scoring defense in 2021, and Allen is a perennial MVP candidate. A Super Bowl trip is absolutely in the cards next season.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

That's how deep the AFC is right now: The current conference champions are third in our power rankings. Burrow was brilliant in the clutch for Cincinnati on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are one of the NFL's best young wide receiver duos.

The Bengals are less talented than KC and Buffalo on paper and finished 10-7 with the NFL's 17th-ranked defense this season, but they're 3-0 in the postseason with Burrow, which is all that matters.

The fourth team in our power rankings was the AFC's No. 1 seed entering the playoffs. The Titans seemed poised for a deep playoff run with Derrick Henry back in the fold before falling flat against Cincinnati in the Divisional Round.

Ryan Tannehill may not have enough talent to get this team to a Super Bowl, but Tennessee is solid on both sides of the ball and should be back in the playoff conversation next season.

The Ravens were literally the most injured team in the NFL this season, losing the likes of Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Marlon Humphrey and playing their final four games (all losses) without star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Assuming Jackson and most of his offensive weapons stay healthy, Baltimore should be much better than its 8-9 record in 2022.

Where would you rank the Patriots among the top teams in the AFC right now? — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 31, 2022

6. New England Patriots

The arrow is pointing up in New England. Bill Belichick found his QB of the future in Jones and hit two more home runs in the draft with running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Free-agent additions Kendrick Bourne and Matt Judon excelled, as well.

This team has plenty of needs, though -- notably at wide receiver, cornerback, offensive line and linebacker -- and is losing three longtime employees in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and running backs coach Ivan Fears (likely retirement).

If the Patriots want to compete for an AFC title, they'll need to acquire multiple impact players via the draft, free agency or trade this offseason -- and even that may not be enough.

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Ziegler and McDaniels are running the show for a Raiders team that won four in a row to end 2021 and nearly beat the Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Las Vegas needs some work on defense, but McDaniels and quarterback Derek Carr could do big things together. Don't be surprised if the Raiders are in the playoff conversation next winter.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Here's proof the AFC West is an absolute gauntlet. Justin Herbert is easily a top-10 QB with top-five upside, yet it's very possible the Chargers finish third in their conference if Las Vegas excels under McDaniels.

As usual, Los Angeles is talented on both sides of the ball and just needs a find a way to win close games: five of its eight losses were by one score or less.

9. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts were a disastrous loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars away from making the playoffs and earned impressive wins over the Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals this season.

Carson Wentz limits their upside, but they have an MVP-caliber running back in Jonathan Taylor and a top-10 defense.

10. Miami Dolphins

Friendly reminder that the Dolphins won eight of their last nine games. Firing head coach Brian Flores didn't seem like the wisest move, but if they find the right head coach (Jim Harbaugh, anyone?), the pieces are there to compete for a playoff spot.