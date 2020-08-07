So what matters the most this year? Is it the guys you had in 2019 who are coming back? Is it the guys you added in the offseason? Is it the young guys you drafted? Is it the length of time the coaching staff's been together? Or the offensive coordinator and coaching staff?

Is it how well the team blocks out the distraction ("distraction" feels like an inadequate word, I know) of COVID-19 and deals with the logistical walls it's created? Or is it how well the team's players deal with the daily mental stress that they can either get it and get really sick; get it and have nothing happen; get it, not know it and pass it on to someone who may then get really sick or get it, pass it to a teammate and then see the whole league come to a grinding halt?

Do you know? I don't know. As a result, there's little jumbling in the Power Rankings. But three factors affecting every team right now that never are: opt-outs, the lack of offseason work and the approach of core, veteran leadership in an unprecedented time. Let's get it. (Predraft ranking in parentheses).

NFL Power Rankings: Where do Patriots stack up after opt-outs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston