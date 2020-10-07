NFL power rankings: Where experts place 49ers before Week 5 games

Where experts have 49ers in power rankings before Week 5 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are just 2-2 through the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL season, but much of that has to do with injuries to the likes of Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert and many more.

It's fair to say the injury bug hasn't been kind to the reigning NFL champions. Does that mean experts around the league will cut San Francisco some slack?

The 49ers are getting healthier and face the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Santa Clara as San Francisco looks to get over .500 on the season.

Here's where the 49ers stand in power ranking from multiple outlets.

Ranking: 15

Bair: "Can we finally give Jimmy G the respect he deserves?"

Ranking: 13

Wagoner: "This team has been ravaged by injuries but should get many of the key players back in the next few weeks. The schedule is going to get more difficult and the margin for error much smaller, but in looking around the NFC, it's still hard to find seven teams that are undoubtedly better. Just don't expect another NFC West title and the No. 1 seed."

Ranking: 16

What they're saying: "This week's home tilt with the Dolphins looks winnable and could offer C.J. Beathard an opportunity to get comfortable at quarterback after he replaced Nick Mullens in Week 4."

Ranking: 14

Hanzus: "The Niners are starting to get healthy on offense; now they just need Jimmy Garoppolo to join George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and friends."

Ranking: 19

Prisco: "The injuries have been too much for this team so far. Even so, you shouldn't lose a game to an undermanned Eagles team at home."

