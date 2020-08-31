NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into the 2020 season

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL offseason has been a wild one, with teams attempting to practice while maintaining social distancing guidelines despite the sport of football demanding close contact.

With no preseason games this year, our first look at the 2020 campaign will come on September 10, when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Houston Texans.

But with such a wild offseason, there's plenty to look forward to in the coming year. Tom Brady is starting anew with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a slew of new offensive weapons, and the Chiefs are returning 20 of 22 starters from a team that already won a Super Bowl.

Take a look below at where every team in the NFL stands heading into the 2020 season.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

2019 record: 6-10

Big additions: Joe Scherbert (LB), Tyler Eifert (TE)

Big departures: Calais Campbell (DE), A.J. Bouye (CB), Nick Foles (QB)

Notable opt-outs: None

Super Bowl odds: 500/1

One thing to know: The Jaguars, who seem to be in a perpetual state of turnover, appear to be rebuilding again. They've traded many of their big-name defensive stars and turned the offense over to younger players, too — Leonard Fournette is still there, but reportedly on the trading block. The big thing to watch this season will be if quarterback Gardner Minshew was more than a flash in the pan in 2019 and potentially the team's QB of the future.

31. Washington NFL Team

2019 record: 3-13

Big additions: Chase Young (DE), Thomas Davis (LB)

Big departures: Trent Williams (OT), Quinton Dunbar (CB)

Notable opt-outs: Josh Harvey-Clemons (LB), Caleb Brantley (DL)

Super Bowl odds: 300/1

One thing to know: The biggest offseason news for the franchise came when team owner Daniel Snyder finally caved to pressure from sponsors and changed the name, with the NFL's D.C. presence now known as the Washington Football Team, at least for the 2020 campaign.

On the field, the biggest decision Washington faces comes at quarterback. Second-year signal-caller Dwayne Haskins is probably hoping to take some big steps forward in the coming season. However, former quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared to return after a horrific leg injury left him sidelined since the 2018 season. With no preseason, it's a competition that will fully play out within camp this summer.

30. New York Giants

2019 record: 4-12

Big additions: Blake Martinez (LB), James Bradberry (CB), Andrew Thomas (OT)

Big departures: Alec Ogletree (LB)

Notable opt-outs: Nate Solder (OT)

Super Bowl odds: 100/1

One thing to know: NFL offenses can do worse than trotting out Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, and Evan Engram (if they can all get on the field at the same time). The major question is if the Giants' offensive line or their defense, which ranked 27th in DVOA last year, improved at all. If not, expect the Giants to be in some shootouts this year, with no guarantee that they'll win many of them.

29. New York Jets

2019 record: 7-9

Big additions: Mekhi Becton (OT), Denzel Mims (WR)

Big departures: Jamal Adams (S), Robby Anderson (WR), Demaryius Thomas (WR)

Notable opt-outs: Josh Doctson (WR), C.J. Mosley (LB)

Super Bowl odds: 100/1

One thing to know: With Tom Brady out of the AFC East after 20 years of dominance, the New York Jets are hoping to break through for their first division title since 2002.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is still coming into his own but will have to find a way to make the most out of what looks like a piecemeal receiving corps to start the year, with Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, and rookie Denzel Mims his top targets on the roster.

28. Miami Dolphins

2019 record: 5-11

Big additions: Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Byron Jones (CB), Shaq Lawson (DE), Jordan Howard (RB), Matt Breida (RB), Kyle Van Noy (LB)

Big departures: None

Notable opt-outs: Allen Hurns (WR), Albert Wilson (WR)

Super Bowl odds: 100/1

One thing to know: The Dolphins had a blank slate going into 2020, and they used their hoard of draft picks and cap space to address issues all over the field. The result: an improved, but still-flawed roster. The big question will be when they give Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick, the reins to the offense. The Dolphins should be more competitive, but even with a spending spree and numerous additions, it doesn't look like they'll be drastically improved.

27. Detroit Lions

2019 record: 3-12-1

Big additions: Desmond Trufant (CB), Jeff Okudah (CB), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (OT)

Big departures: Darius Slay (CB), A'Shawn Robinson (DT)

Notable opt-outs: Russell Bodine (C), Geronimo Allison (WR)

Super Bowl odds: 80/1

One thing to know: Matt Patricia has a 9-22-1 record after two seasons as the head coach of the Detriot Lions. While things seem to be trending upwards for the team after a fairly active offseason, if he can't put it together in 2020, he could be one of the coaches to watch for a potential early exit.

26. Cincinnati Bengals

2019 record: 2-14

Big additions: Joe Burrow (QB), Trae Waynes (CB), D.J. Reader (DT)

Big departures: Andy Dalton (QB), Tyler Eifert (TE)

Notable opt-outs: Josh Tupou (DT)

Super Bowl odds: 200/1

One thing to know: How much can one man change a franchise? That's the question around the Bengals after adding Joe Burrow, the consensus No. 1 pick after one of the best seasons in college football history. If Burrow is as good as promised, the Bengals offense should take a big leap, especially if the injury-riddled offensive line in 2019 is healthy. The pressure is on second-year coach Zac Taylor to win some games.

25. Atlanta Falcons

2019 record: 7-9

Big additions: Todd Gurley (RB), Hayden Hurst (TE), Dante Fowler Jr. (DE)

Big departures: Devonta Freeman (RB), Vic Beasley Jr. (DE), Austin Hooper (TE)

Notable opt-outs: None

Super Bowl odds: 80/1

One thing to know: The Atlanta Falcons revamped their offense a bit in the offseason, bringing in running back Todd Gurley and tight end Hayden Hurst to join wide receivers, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. If Gurley can find his previous form and Matt Ryan can put it all together, the Falcons could be one of the league's premier offenses.

24. Carolina Panthers

2019 record: 5-11

Big additions: Teddy Bridgewater (QB), Robby Anderson (WR), Tre Boston (S), Russell Okung (OT)

Big departures: Cam Newton (QB), Kyle Allen (QB), Luke Kuechly (LB), Greg Olsen (TE), Mario Addison (DE), James Bradberry (CB), Eric Reid (S)

Notable opt-outs: None

Super Bowl odds: 200/1

One thing to know: Out are Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, and Ron Rivera; in are Teddy Bridgewater and Matt Rhule. The rebuild is on in North Carolina, and while the Panthers have plenty of offensive punch, their defense is still a work in progress. The offense might be good for fantasy purposes, but it's tough to see the Panthers making much noise this year in a stacked division.

23. Los Angeles Chargers

2019 record: 5-11

Big additions: Justin Herbert (QB), Bryan Bulaga (OT), Chris Harris Jr. (CB)

Big departures: Phillip Rivers (QB), Melvin Gordon (RB), Russell Okung (OT)

Notable opt-outs: None

Super Bowl odds: 50/1

One thing to know: It's the dawn of a new era for the Chargers, with the team moving on from Phillip Rivers after 16 seasons with the franchise. Tyrod Taylor will likely get the Week 1 start for the team, but rookie Justin Herbert is the Chargers' long-term hope for the future. Should the team struggle out of the gate, don't be surprised if Herbert gets handed the reins earlier than expected.

22. Chicago Bears

2019 record: 8-8

Big additions: Nick Foles (QB), Jimmy Graham (TE), Robert Quinn (LB),

Big departures: Chase Daniel (QB), Leonard Floyd (LB), Trey Burton (TE), Nick Kwiatkoski (LB), Prince Amukamara (CB)

Notable opt-outs: Eddie Goldman (DT)

Super Bowl odds: 50/1

One thing to know: The Bears feel like they are teetering. A disappointing 2019 from Mitchell Trubisky led the Bears to trade for Nick Foles, who looks like the favorite to start at quarterback, though they haven't made an official decision. The Bears have the talent on both sides of the ball, but it's unclear if this team can put it together to regain their 2018 form when they went 12-4. Additionally, the defense looks to have taken a step back with free agency departures.

21. Las Vegas Raiders

2019 record: 7-9

Big additions: Henry Ruggs III (WR), Jason Witten (TE), Marcus Mariota (QB), Cory Littleton (LB)

Big departures: Karl Joseph (S), Daryl Worley (CB)

Notable opt-outs: Ukeme Eligwe (LB), D.J. Killings (DB)

Super Bowl odds: 40/1

One thing to know: In their debut season in Las Vegas, the Raiders seem set to put on a show, as Jon Gruden scooped up two of the most exciting players in the 2020 draft class in Henry Ruggs III and Lynn Bowden Jr. While Derek Carr had a better season in 2019 than his disastrous 2018 campaign, the addition of Marcus Mariota means the starting job in Sin City is no sure bet.

20. Arizona Cardinals

2019 record: 5-10-1

Big additions: DeAndre Hopkins (WR), D.J. Humphries (OT), Jordan Phillips (DT), Isaiah Simmons (LB)

Big departures: David Johnson (RB)

Notable opt-outs: None

Super Bowl odds: 60/1

One thing to know: The Cardinals are one of the buzziest teams heading into 2020, thanks to the big trade to get DeAndre Hopkins, the drafting of versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons, and Year 2 of Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury. While the Cardinals should be better and could be one of the more fun teams to watch this season, there is still a lot of work to do for Arizona to turn into a winning team, especially in perhaps the toughest division in football.

19. Denver Broncos

2019 record: 7-9

Big additions: Melvin Gordon (RB), Jerry Jeudy (WR), KJ Hamler (WR), A.J. Bouye (CB)

Big departures: Chris Harris Jr. (CB)

Notable opt-outs: Ja'Wuan James (OT), Kyle Peko (DT)

Super Bowl odds: 40/1

One thing to know: Second-year quarterback Drew Lock couldn't have asked for a better offseason, with the Broncos investing heavily in surrounding him with offensive talent, including spending their first two draft picks on receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. While Denver might not jump off the page as an explosive team, compared to the Chiefs or Ravens, fantasy football players will want to keep an eye on the Broncos this year.

18. New England Patriots

2019 record: 12-4

Big additions: Cam Newton (QB), Brian Hoyer (QB)

Big departures: Tom Brady (QB), Kyle Van Noy (LB), Jamie Collins (LB), Danny Shelton (DT)

Notable opt-outs: Dont'a Hightower (LB), Patrick Chung (S), Marcus Cannon (OT), Marquise Lee (WR), Brandon Bolden (RB)

Super Bowl odds: 40/1

One thing to know: After a 20-year reign, the Tom Brady-Belichick era is over, and the Patriots enter the 2020 season as the great unknown. They added Cam Newton on a cheap, minimal deal, but reports say he will have to beat out second-year QB Jarrett Stidham. Meanwhile, New England owns one of the league's worst offensive skill groups, and their dominant defense from last year has lost many of its best players to free agency or COVID-19 opt-outs. Can Belichick craft another winner with the players that remain? It'll be one of the most interesting plots of this season.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

2019 record: 8-8

Big additions: Eric Ebron (TE), Chris Wormley (DE)

Big departures: Javon Hargrave (DT)

Notable opt-outs: None

Super Bowl odds: 25/1

One thing to know: Despite some of the worst quarterback play in all of the NFL from the likes of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was still able to will his team to an 8-8 record last year. If Ben Roethlisberger can play a fraction as well as he did before his season-ending injury in 2019, the Steelers could soon become contenders, but at 38 years old, that's a big if.

16. Houston Texans

2019 record: 10-6

Big additions: David Johnson (RB), Brandin Cooks (WR), Eric Murray (S), Randall Cobb (WR)

Big departures: DeAndre Hopkins (WR), Carlos Hyde (RB), D.J. Reader (DT), Jonathan Joseph (CB)

Notable opt-outs: None

Super Bowl odds: 60/1

One thing to know: The Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien was rightly mocked for the poor use of assets that went into trading DeAndre Hopkins (one of the three best wide receivers in football) for an old running back in David Johnson, then trading more picks for Brandin Cooks, and signing Randall Cobb to a three-year deal. Yet, as the 2020 season approaches, the Texans still look like a playoff contender, so long as they can stay healthy, which is a major question with Johnson, Cooks, JJ Watt, and new No. 1 receiver Will Fuller. Deshaun Watson is a solid MVP candidate if they are.

15. Los Angeles Rams

2019 record: 9-7

Big additions: Leonard Floyd (LB), A'Shawn Robinson (DT)

Big departures: Todd Gurley (RB), Brandin Cooks (WR)

Notable opt-outs: Chandler Brewer (OT)

Super Bowl odds: 60/1

One thing to know: The Rams have a lot to figure out this season. Now two years removed from their run to the Super Bowl, the honeymoon phase is well past, with the team shipping off the likes of Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks despite handing them massive contracts in the recent past.

Los Angeles still has plenty of weapons, and few coaches in the league are more capable of making the most of them than Sean McVay, but the Rams' fortunes will likely go with the play of quarterback Jared Goff.

14. Cleveland Browns

2019 record: 6-10

Big additions: Austin Hooper (TE), Jack Conklin (OT), Case Keenum (QB), Jedrick Willis Jr. (OT)

Big departures: Joe Schobert (LB), Christian Kirksey (LB)

Notable opt-outs: Andrew Billings (DT)

Super Bowl odds: 50/1

One thing to know: The Browns were the great let-down of 2019, but they had into 2020 once again boasting one of the most star-studded rosters in the NFL. Baker Mayfield struggled in his second season. However, with a fortified offensive line and Kevin Stefanski now calling the plays, he stands to make the leap many expected last season. If Mayfield struggles out of the gates, he'll have Keenum, a perfectly competent backup, breathing down his neck.

13. Indianapolis Colts

2019 record: 7-9

Big additions: Phillip Rivers (QB), DeForest Buckner (DT)

Big departures: Eric Ebron (TE), Devin Funchess (WR)

Notable opt-outs: Marvell Tell (CB), Rolan Milligan (S)

Super Bowl odds: 20/1

One thing to know: Despite losing their superstar quarterback Andrew Luck just days before the start of the 2019 season, the Indianapolis Colts were still able to scramble to a respectable 7-9 record last year. With Phillip Rivers — a man who has been as sure a bet as can be for 4,000 passing yards and 28 touchdowns a season over his 16 years of NFL service — taking over the starting job, the Colts suddenly find themselves a much more exciting team to watch.

12. Minnesota Vikings

2019 record: 10-6

Big additions: Justin Jefferson (WR), Michael Pierce (DT)

Big departures: Stefon Diggs (WR), Trae Waynes (CB), Xavier Rhodes (S), Everson Griffen (DE)

Notable opt-outs: Michael Pierce (DT)

Super Bowl odds: 25/1

One thing to know: The Vikings pulled off a playoff upset over the Saints last year, but were squashed by the 49ers in the next round. Minnesota returns with its core largely intact, but with some key departures on both sides of the ball. The offense looks a little short-handed outside of Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook, and they'll be relying on some players on defense to step up, but the Vikings should be in the thick of the playoff race again.

11. Green Bay Packers

2019 record: 13-3

Big additions: Jordan Love (QB)

Big departures: Geronimo Allison (WR), Jimmy Graham (TE)

Notable opt-outs: Devin Funchess (WR)

Super Bowl odds: 30/1

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers was hoping to see the Packers invest in some skill position players to help Green Bay make a push for a title. Instead, he watched as the team traded up in the first round to draft his potential successor, Jordan Love, out of Utah State. Rodgers still has plenty of talent left in his arm, but it's starting to feel like his exit from Green Bay could be as messy as his entrance when the team was forced to push out Brett Favre before he was ready to leave the league.

10. Tennessee Titans

2019 record: 9-7

Big additions: Vic Beasley (LB), Dennis Kelly (OT)

Big departures: Marcus Mariota (QB), Jack Conklin (OT), Logan Ryan (CB), Jurrell Casey (DT)

Notable opt-outs: None

Super Bowl odds: 60/1

One thing to know: The Titans were one of the hottest teams in the NFL after making Ryan Tannehill their quarterback, and they rode that momentum to the AFC Championship, upsetting the Patriots and Ravens along the way. They re-signed Tannehill to a $118 million contract this offseason and will look to continue last year's pace. It's fair to question if key players like Tannehill and Derrick Henry can keep up the efficiency that propelled their run last year, but Tennessee still looks formidable heading into the season.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

2019 record: 9-7

Big additions: Jalen Hurts (QB), Darius Slay (CB), Jalen Reagor (WR)

Big departures: Malcolm Jenkins (S), Nigel Bradham (LB)

Notable opt-outs: Marquise Goodwin (WR)

Super Bowl odds: 20/1

One thing to know: For two seasons, Eagles fans clamored for the chance to watch Carson Wentz play through a season in good health. When they finally got their wish in 2019, the team's wide receiving corps was decimated by injuries, bringing a brand new slew of franchise problems. Philadelphia still has many moving pieces to put in place, but if they can string together a healthy season from both quarterback and receiver, they have a lot of firepower to work with.

8. Buffalo Bills

2019 record: 10-6

Big additions: Stefon Diggs (WR), Mario Addison (DE), Josh Norman (CB)

Big departures: Jordan Phillips (DE), Shaq Lawson (DE), Frank Gore (RB)

Notable opt-outs: E.J. Gaines (CB)

Super Bowl odds: 30/1

One thing to know: After a solid 2019 campaign, the Bills have added more talent to their young core, including swinging a big trade for Stefon Diggs. The speedy wide receiver gives Josh Allen a legitimate No. 1 receiver and a great companion to Allen's big arm. Combined with a defense that ranked sixth DVOA last year, the Bills could be in a position to take over the AFC East.

7. Seattle Seahawks

2019 record: 11-5

Big additions: Greg Olsen (TE), Quinton Dunbar (CB), Phillip Dorsett (WR)

Big departures: Jadeveon Clowney (DE), Josh Gordon (WR)

Notable opt-outs: Chance Warmack (G)

Super Bowl odds: 16/1

One thing to know: Russell Wilson has missed the playoffs just once in his career, and until Patrick Mahomes signed his monster deal in the offseason, he was the highest-paid player in the NFL. Somehow, he's still underrated. While the NFC West is once again looking like the toughest division in football, the Seahawks undoubtedly are contenders to fight their way into the playoffs once again.

6. Dallas Cowboys

2019 record: 8-8

Big additions: CeeDee Lamb (WR), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (S), Gerald McCoy (DT), Andy Dalton (QB), Mike McCarthy (Head Coach)

Big departures: Byron Jones (CB), Robert Quinn (LB), Randall Cobb (WR), Jason Witten (TE), Jason Garrett (Head Coach)

Notable opt-outs: None

Super Bowl odds: 12/1

One thing to know: The Cowboys look poised to be one of the best offenses after adding CeeDee Lamb, one of the top receivers in the draft, to an already-stacked unit. With the change from Jason Garrett to Mike McCarthy, there is optimism that Dallas can reach its ceiling and contend for a Super Bowl. Of course, lingering over this season is Dak Prescott, and his next contract after the two sides couldn't agree this offseason.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019 record: 7-9

Big additions: Tom Brady (QB), Rob Gronkowski (TE)

Big departures: Jameis Winston (QB), Breshad Perriman (WR)

Notable opt-outs: Brad Seaton (OT)

Super Bowl odds: 12/1

One thing to know: Tom Brady's second act is officially underway. After 20 seasons in New England, Brady jumped to Tampa to join the Buccaneers' high-powered offense. With new toys including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end O.J. Howard and his old friend Rob Gronkowski, Brady could be gearing up to show us a new level of his game, even at 43 years old.

Regardless of how the experiment works out, the Buccaneers are the top must-watch team in the NFL this year.

4, New Orleans Saints

2019 record: 13-3

Big additions: Emmanuel Sanders (WR), Malcolm Jenkins (S), Jameis Winston (QB)

Big departures: Teddy Bridgewater (QB), Eli Apple (CB)

Notable opt-outs: Jason Vander Laan (TE)

Super Bowl odds: 10/1

One thing to know: The Saints are Super Bowl contenders once again, but the clock is ticking after an early playoff exit last year. Emmanuel Sanders and Malcolm Jenkins are meaningful additions on both ends of the ball, and once again, the Saints have top-tier talent. Can they finally capitalize on a stacked roster in Drew Brees' twilight? On paper, no team clearly is better in the NFC.

3. Baltimore Ravens

2019 record: 14-2

Big additions: Calais Campbell (DE), Patrick Queen (LB)

Big departures: Michael Pierce (DT), Earl Thomas (S), Hayden Hurst (TE)

Notable opt-outs: Andre Smith (OT), De'Anthony Thomas (WR)

Super Bowl odds: 5/1

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson shut up any doubters still questioning his style of play last season, setting the league on fire to lead the Ravens to a 14-2 record before being named NFL MVP. This year, he'll look to follow in the footsteps of the last MVP, Patrick Mahomes, and follow up his award-winning year with a Super Bowl.

2. San Francisco 49ers

2019 record: 13-3

Big additions: Javon Kinlaw (DT), Brandon Aiyuk (WR)

Big departures: DeForest Buckner (DE), Emmanuel Sanders (WR), Matt Breida (RB),

Notable opt-outs: Travis Benjamin (WR)

Super Bowl odds: 9/1

One thing to know: The 49ers were this close to completing a near-perfect season with a Super Bowl victory; unfortunately, they collapsed in the fourth quarter. Regression is a big concern for this team, especially on defense, where they got several career years from key cogs. On the other hand, Jimmy Garoppolo should improve after his first full season as a starter, potentially bringing the offense to a new level. The 49ers aren't the clear-cut best team in the NFC, but it won't be surprising if they pick up where they left off, either.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2019 record: 12-4

Big additions: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB)

Big departures: Kendall Fuller (CB)

Notable opt-outs: Lucas Niang, (OT), Damien Williams (RB), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (G)

Super Bowl odds: 9/2

One thing to know: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are just getting started. With Mahomes signing a massive contract that will keep him in Kansas City for more than a decade, the team is looking towards building off of its Super Bowl win and creating a dynasty to rival that of the Patriots over the past two decades. With 20 of 22 starters set to return for the Chiefs, there's no way to see them as anything other than Super Bowl favorites.

