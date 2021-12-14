NFL power rankings: Where Eagles stand with four games to go

Where Eagles stand in power rankings with four games to go originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles took a week off, which means this should be the least-consequential edition of the Scour Rankings this year since any movement - up or down - won't reflect an evaluation of their play.

Still, it's a good time to reset and check out where the team stands in the NFL with four games left on their schedule and a playoff push laid out in front of them. This is going to be a huge four-week stretch for Jalen Hurts' career, and it's an exciting time for Eagles fans.

So let's scour seven different national outlets to find out what they're saying about the Birds:

Last week: 21

This week: 20 (+1)

"The Eagles are the top rushing team in the NFL (averaging 160 yards per game) but are third worst in passing (196 YPG), which helps explain why they're near middle of the pack. They rank 12th in points per game (25.9) and have been solid overall since coach Nick Sirianni switched to a more ground-based attack in Week 8. The defense has been trending in the right direction, as well, benefitting from the strong play of corner Darius Slay, who has three touchdown returns on the season. The Eagles have limited opponents to 17 points per game over the past four weeks, an encouraging sign as they hit the home stretch, with three of their final four games coming against Washington (20.5 PPG) and the Giants (17.8 PPG). While it's fair to rate the special teams as average, kicker Jake Elliott (22-of-24, 92% success rate) has been lights out."

Last week: 20

This week: 19 (+1)

"Gardner Minshew's excellent spot start against the Jets drew national attention, but the story of the Eagles' offensive renaissance continues to trace back to a stellar running attack. Philly has rushed for at least 180 yards in four straight games, the longest such streak by an Eagles team since 1950. It's also the longest streak the NFL has seen since the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens attack of 2018. Jackson's early-career arc is obviously something the Eagles are trying to emulate with Jalen Hurts, another extremely fast and athletic quarterback whose passing abilities could use some refinement. The Eagles' smash-mouth attack should play well in a closing stretch entirely contained within the NFC East."

Last week: 21

This week: 22 (-1)

"They should have Jalen Hurts back this week as they ready to play Washington in a big division game. PS: He is their quarterback, so let's stop the Gardner Minshew mania."

Last week: 20

This week: 19 (+1)

"The Eagles had a bye to regroup and take their shot at the wide-open NFC wild-card race for two spots. Washington losing helped big-time, but they need to show more passing pop with Jalen Hurts to help the defense and running game down the stretch."

Last week: 19

This week: 19 (+0)

"The Eagles aren’t dead yet in the NFC Wild Card race. They’ll also be able to control their own destiny in regard to the Washington Football Team, who they’ll face twice down the stretch.

"We just saw Gardner Minshew win a game against the New York Jets. He played well but wasn’t asked to do too much on their way to the victory. Jalen Hurts will return from injury against Washington, but now he’ll have the added pressure of Minshew Mania breathing down his neck."

Last week: 18

This week: 19 (-1)

"The Philadelphia Eagles have a history of backup quarterbacks taking them on playoff runs, including Nick Foles' magical run to a win in Super Bowl LII.

"But although Gardner Minshew played well in a Week 13 win over the New York Jets, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear to reporters that his time as the starting quarterback will end as soon as Jalen Hurts is healthy. [...]"

Last week: 18

This week: 22 (-4)

"The Eagles (and the NFC East, really) are fascinating down the stretch. All their remaining games are divisional and they get two cracks at the Washington Football Team. FiveThirtyEight has them a hair under 40% to make the playoffs. I feel like their odds are slightly better with the Football Team reeling."

Most of those make sense - getting nudged one spot in either direction depending on the way other teams have played is expected - but Sports Illustrated dropped the Eagles FOUR spots during their bye week?!

Insanity.

This really is an art more than a science.

I'll be tracking the Eagles' average power rankings across these seven outlets all season long at the bottom of these posts.

Season-long tracker

Preseason: 26.42

Week 1: 20.57

Week 2: 21

Week 3: 22.66

Week 4: 25.28

Week 5: 22

Week 6: 24

Week 7: 26

Week 8: 24.71

Week 9: 24.85

Week 10: 22.28

Week 11: 17.85

Week 12: 21.28

Week 13: 19.71

Week 14: 20

