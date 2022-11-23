NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land coming out of the bye week?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming out of their bye week riding back-to-back victories, hoping to keep that momentum going as they enter the homestretch of the 2022 regular season.

After a last-second win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Bucs staved off a late comeback by the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, holding on for a 21-16 victory over a team that had won four straight games.

Now, the Bucs look ahead to a road trip to face the Cleveland Browns, who currently own a 3-7 record, and are tied for last place in the AFC North.

The Bucs are 5-5, still in first place in the NFC South, and control their own destiny for hosting a playoff game.

Where does Tampa Bay stand among the rest of the teams in the league heading into Week 12? Here are the latest NFL power rankings, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Houston Texans (1-8-1)

31. Chicago Bears (3-8)

30. Carolina Panthers (3-8)

29. Cleveland Browns (3-7)

28. Denver Broncos (3-7)

27. Las Vegas Raiders (3-7)

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)

25. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

24. Los Angeles Rams (3-7)

23. Detroit Lions (4-6)

22. New Orleans Saints (4-7)

21. Arizona Cardinals (4-7)

20. Green Bay Packers (4-7)

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

18. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

17. New York Giants (7-3)

16. New York Jets (6-4)

15. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

14. Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)

13. Washington Commanders (6-5)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

11. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5)

9. New England Patriots (6-4)

8. Miami Dolphins (7-3)

7. San Francisco 49ers (6-4)

6. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

5. Tennessee Titans (7-3)

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

3. Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

