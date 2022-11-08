NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land heading into Week 10?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally ended their three-game losing streak Sunday in dramatic fashion, thanks to a stellar performance from their defense and special teams, and a vintage game-winning drive from Tom Brady in the final moments.

With the win, the Bucs (4-5) reclaimed first place in the NFC South, thanks to a tie-breaker over the Atlanta Falcons, and back on pace for a home playoff game.

How much does this victory improve Tampa Bay’s standing among the rest of the teams in the NFL after nine weeks?

Let’s see where they land in the latest NFL power rankings, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Houston Texans (1-6-1)

31. Carolina Panthers (2-7)

30. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)

29. Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1)

28. Chicago Bears (3-6)

27. Detroit Lions (2-6)

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)

25. Cleveland Browns (3-5)

24. New Orleans Saints (3-6)

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

22. Green Bay Packers (2-6)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6)

20. Washington Commanders (4-5)

19. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

18. Denver Broncos (3-5)

17. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

14. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

12. New York Giants (6-2)

11. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

10. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

9. New York Jets (6-3)

8. Miami Dolphins (6-3)

7. Tennessee Titans (5-3)

6. New England Patriots (5-4)

5. Buffalo Bills (6-2)

4. Minnesota Vikings (7-1)

3. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

