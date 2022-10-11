NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land heading into Week 6?
Five weeks into the 2022 NFL regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit atop the NFC South with a 3-2 record, taking control of first place Sunday with a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
That Week 5 victory over their division rivals ended a two-losing streak for the Bucs, giving them their first home win of the season.
Tampa Bay has yet to play a complete, four-quarter game in all three phases, and are still struggling with consistency on both sides of the ball.
All that considered, let’s see where the Bucs land in the latest NFL power rankings heading into Week 6, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:
32. Carolina Panthers (1-4)
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
31. Washington Commanders (1-4)
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
30. Detroit Lions (1-4)
(Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)
29. Houston Texans (1-3-1)
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
28. Atlanta Falcons (2-3)
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
27. Seattle Seahawks (2-3)
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
26. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
25. New Orleans Saints (2-3)
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
24. Cleveland Browns (2-3)
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
23. Chicago Bears (2-3)
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
22. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4)
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
21. Denver Broncos (2-3)
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3)
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
19. Miami Dolphins (3-2)
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
18. Arizona Cardinals (2-3)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
17. New York Jets (3-2)
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
16. New England Patriots (2-3)
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
15. Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1)
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
14. San Francisco 49ers (3-2)
(Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)
13. Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
12. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
11. New York Giants (4-1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
10. Green Bay Packers (3-2)
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)
Syndication: The Enquirer
8. Tennessee Titans (3-2)
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
7. Dallas Cowboys (4-1)
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
6. Minnesota Vikings (4-1)
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
5. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
3. Buffalo Bills (4-1)
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
1. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports