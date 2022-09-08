NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs stand heading into Week 1?
The 2022 NFL regular season is finally upon us, and there are no shortage of compelling storylines heading into this year’s 18-week slate.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of their own, from Tom Brady’s return to Todd Bowles taking over for Bruce Arians as head coach.
Brady and the Bucs are popular picks to win the NFC and go back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, but there are some doubters who wonder if the team’s injuries and other losses in the offseason could keep them from reaching their lofty potential.
See where the Bucs land in the initial NFL power rankings for the upcoming season, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:
32. Seattle Seahawks
31. Chicago Bears
30. Atlanta Falcons
29. Carolina Panthers
28. New York Jets
27. Detroit Lions
26. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. Houston Texans
24. New York Giants
23. Cleveland Browns
22. Denver Broncos
21. Washington Commanders
20. Miami Dolphins
19. Arizona Cardinals
18. New Orleans Saints
17. Baltimore Ravens
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
15. Minnesota Vikings
14. San Francisco 49ers
13. Indianapolis Colts
12. Philadelphia Eagles
11. Dallas Cowboys
10. Los Angeles Chargers
9. Tennessee Titans
8. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New England Patriots
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Green Bay Packers
4. Cincinnati Bengals
3. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Los Angeles Rams
1. Buffalo Bills
