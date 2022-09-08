NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs stand heading into Week 1?

The 2022 NFL regular season is finally upon us, and there are no shortage of compelling storylines heading into this year’s 18-week slate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of their own, from Tom Brady’s return to Todd Bowles taking over for Bruce Arians as head coach.

Brady and the Bucs are popular picks to win the NFC and go back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, but there are some doubters who wonder if the team’s injuries and other losses in the offseason could keep them from reaching their lofty potential.

See where the Bucs land in the initial NFL power rankings for the upcoming season, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

31. Chicago Bears

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

30. Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

29. Carolina Panthers

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

28. New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

27. Detroit Lions

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

25. Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

24. New York Giants

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

23. Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

22. Denver Broncos

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

21. Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

20. Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

19. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

18. New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

17. Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

15. Minnesota Vikings

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

14. San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

13. Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

12. Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

11. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

9. Tennessee Titans

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

8. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Story continues

7. New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Paul Connors)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

5. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

4. Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2. Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

1. Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire