NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land heading into Week 9?

After a third straight loss, this time on Thursday night to the Baltimore Ravens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a long weekend to think about how they’re going to turn things around despite their 3-5 record.

The Bucs didn’t make any moves before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, a signal that they believe they can fix their issues with the current roster, especially as key players on both sides of the ball return from injury.

Despite the slow start, the Bucs are still just one game out of first place in the NFC South, so it’s not too late for them to make a playoff run throughout the second half of the regular season.

As they look ahead to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, let’s see where the Bucs land in the latest NFL power rankings, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Houston Texans (1-5-1)

31. Detroit Lions (1-6)

30. Carolina Panthers (2-6)

29. Chicago Bears (3-5)

28. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)

25. Cleveland Browns (3-5)

24. Denver Broncos (3-5)

23. Washington Commanders (4-4)

22. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)

21. Arizona Cardinals (3-5)

20. Green Bay Packers (3-5)

19. New Orleans Saints (3-5)

18. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

17. Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

15. Miami Dolphins (5-3)

14. Cincinnati Bengals (4-4)

13. New York Jets (5-3)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

11. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

10. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

9. New York Giants (6-2)

8. New England Patriots (4-4)

7. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

6. Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

5. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

4. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

2. Buffalo Bills (6-1)

1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire