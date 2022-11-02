NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall after Week 8?

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears were a defensive nightmare against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The defense allowed 49 points to a Cowboys offense without Ezekiel Elliot in the backfield. Tony Pollard, Elliot's backup, went for three rushing touchdowns against the Bears. Dak Prescott added two of his own through the air and one on the ground.

On the bright side, the Bears' offense produced 29-points against a stingy Cowboys defense that has the most sacks in the NFL this season and an impenetrable passing defense.

RELATED: Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Cowboys

Fields threw for two touchdowns to N'Keal Harry, who was acquired for a future seventh-round pick in the summer, and Cole Kmet, the tight end we've all been wishing to wake up this season. Fields also ran the ball near the goal line for a touchdown.

The second-year quarterback's three touchdowns against the Cowboys were the most recorded by a quarterback against Dallas this season.

Here's where the Bears stand in the national NFL power rankings after losing to the Cowboys:

ESPN

Before Week 8: 28th

After Week 8: 26th

CBS

Before Week 8: 25th

After Week 8: 30th

NFL.com

Before Week 8: 23rd

After Week 8: 24th

Yahoo!

Before Week 8: 24th

After Week 8: 26th

Bleacher Report

Before Week 8: 24th

After Week 8: 26th

Most of the national outlets have the same idea.

Fields is getting better, but trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith is going to make the team worse. That about sums up the Bears' situation for the moment.

However, the front office's trade for Chase Claypool adds an interesting wrinkle to the Bears' offense that may keep fans' eyes on the field and screen for the rest of the season.

The microscope is shifting off the team and onto Fields and Claypool's connection for the rest of the season. With Jack Sanborn and Joe Thomas holding down Smith's old post, while Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson attempt to substitute Quinn, there won't be much to watch outside of the offense.

Story continues

The Bears will host a highly talented Miami Dolphins team on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!