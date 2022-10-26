NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall on the national scale?

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears produced a statement win over the New England Patriots in the national spotlight, defeating Bill Belichick & Co. on Monday Night Football.

The whole world saw the Bears' capabilities, including former President Barack Obama, who joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the Manningcast for a portion of the game.

Justin Fields and the consistently underproducing offense recorded a season-high 33 points. Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery both scored touchdowns, while Fields scored two of his own.

The defense forced the Patriots and quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe into four turnovers. They held the Patriots to 14 points.

RELATED: Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after routing Patriots

The win put a stamp on plenty of history books. It was the first Bears win in New England and their first win over the Patriots since 2000. It marked the sixth-largest defeat at home for the Patriots in the Belichick era.

And, it kept Bill Belichick from surpassing George Halas in all-time coaching wins and the Packers from tying the Bears for all-time franchise wins. It was a historic day for the Chicago Bears.

Here's where the Bears stand in the national NFL power rankings after defeating the Patriots:

ESPN

Before Week 7: 29th

After Week 7: 28th

CBS

Before Week 7: 30th

After Week 7: 25th

NFL.com

Before Week 7: 29th

After Week 7: 23rd

Yahoo!

Before Week 7: 30th

After Week 7: 24th

Bleacher Report

Before Week 7: 30th

After Week 7: 24th

The consensus on the national scale is the Bears are trending in an upward direction after blowing past the Patriots.

However, ESPN doesn't confide in the Bears heading into Week 8. ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote about the inefficiencies between the Bears' offensive line and their wide receiver corps, and how it's leading to the highest pressure, sacks and blitz rates in the NFL for the Bears.

It's not incorrect. But, with the way the Bears ran their offense with Fields on Monday – quarterback-designed run plays, RPOs, bootlegs, screen passes, etc. – there's certainly room for optimism now than there has been previously this season.

Story continues

Only time will tell, and a date with the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons – who has the most recorded pressures of any defensive player this season – will help answer questions about the offense and its consistency.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!