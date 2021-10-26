NFL power rankings, Week 8: Welcome to the top Titans, Bengals

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals are not at the tip top. But after their recent wins, it’s going to be hard deny them for much longer.

The Titans (5-2) have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout and squeaking out a win against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. No matter how you slice it, those are impressive AFC wins.

In terms of the Bengals (5-2), their routing of the Baltimore Ravens alone this week has turned the AFC North on its head.

Few saw the recent form of both of these teams coming, and this pair deserved the bump they got from last week’s power rankings.

With that, here is Touchdown Wire’s power rankings heading into Week 8:

32. Houston Texans (1-6)

Texans quarterback Davis Mills (USAT photo)

Last week: 32

An early safety for the Texans made things interesting. The rest of the game was anything but as the Cardinals rolled to a 31-5 win.

31. New York Jets (1-5)

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 28

Not only did the Jets get cooked by a division rival in the Patriots, 54-13, they did coming out of their bye week. On top of that, rookie QB Zach Wilson will now miss time with a sprained PCL. Doesn’t get much worse.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Urban Meyer

Last week: 30

Bye week.

29. Detroit Lions (0-7)

Lions quarterback Jared Goff Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 31

Lions quarterback Jared Goff lost his matchup with his former team, the Rams, 28-19. But Goff & Co. did not go down easily, hanging tough and responding throughout the game.

The Lions are a winless team, but one or two wins have to be coming.

28. Miami Dolphins (1-6)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 27

Inconsistent play has continued for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa… but his team simply cannot find a win, with or without him. The Falcons drove late to win vs. Miami in the final seconds with a field goal.

27. Washington Football Team (2-5)

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 25

Washington actually outgained the Packers offense, 430 to 304 in Week 7. Too bad it’s the final score that counts, and Green Bay held the 24-10 edge there. Washington’s red zone woes on offense were the problem.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (2-5)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith . (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Last week: 24

The Eagles scored early against the Raiders, taking a 7-0 lead. The problem shifted over to the defense, as Philadelphia could not stop Las Vegas quarterback Derek Car at all. Philly ended up making the score line look a lot closer than it was late.

25. Chicago Bears (3-4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1). Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 23

The Bears were already ranked low and did nothing to change that opinion. Being a 12-point underdog to the Buccaneers heading into the game now seems pretty nice after the 38-3 loss.

24. New York Giants (2-5)

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

Last week: 29

The Giants were not huge home underdogs, but credit where it’s due. New York’s offense hasn’t been consistent while the Panthers defense was touted amongst the NFL’s best just a few weeks ago. Somebody forgot to tell the Giants that, who won 25-3. The G-Men got a little bit of everything from QB Daniel Jones (including catches) and a good defensively effort.

23. Denver Broncos (3-4)

Cleveland Browns’ Donovan Peoples-Jones. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Browns3

Last week: 22

The Browns have a deep roster but were banged up and still edged out the Broncos, 17-14, on Thursday. Denver is proving that the doubters of their early-season successes… were right.

22. Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 26

The Falcons nearly blew the game against the Dolphins, but Younghoe Koo converted on a 36-yard kick with only seconds left. Atlanta won 30-28.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan led the gamep-winning drive along with tight end Kyle Pitts, who had 163 total yards.

21. Carolina Panthers (3-4)

Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold

Last week: 19

Back at MetLife Stadium, Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold saw his team’s big loss to the Giants from the sidelines. He was benched.

It was a brutal couple of hours for Darnold on Sunday, who completed 16 of his 25 attempts for 111 yards and an interception.

20. Seattle Seahawks (2-5)

Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 17

Failing to get a running game going on offense proved to be terrible for the Seahawks’ chances against the Saints. Their defense did preform well in some bad conditions against New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara (considering the score)… but Seattle needs Russell Wilson back in the worst way.

19. San Francisco 49ers (2-4)

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 14

Jimmy Garoppolo will keep his starting job. But following a loss to the Colts, he’s now on the hot seat.

18. Indianapolis Colts (3-4)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz . (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Last week: 21

The Colts did exactly what they needed to do in sloppy weather in a 30-18 win over the 49ers: Give the ball to Jonathan Taylor. On top of Taylor, quarterback Carson Wentz made some very timely and impressive completions in the win.

17. Minnesota Vikings (3-3)

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 17

Bye week.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

Last week: 16

Bye week.

15. New England Patriots (3-4)

Patriots running back Damien Harris. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 20

The Patriots smoked the Jets in their AFC East showdown, 54-13. Rookie QB Mac Jones had the first 300-plus yard game of his career with two touchdowns.

Not a lot went wrong for New England.

14. New Orleans Saints (4-2)

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 15

The Saints finished off the Seahawks late and their defense played an important role. New Orleans made Seattle put the outcome in the hands of backup quarterback Geno Smith, who has proven he can hang around… until it’s late.

13. Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Syndication The Tennessean

Last week: 8

The Chiefs did just enough two weeks ago to get by Washington.

That was clearly some paper covering the cracks. Against a top Titans team, Kansas City was rolled 27-3. The Chiefs offense usually can keep things much closer than this but did not in Week 7 and turnovers continue to be an issue.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2)

Rich Bisaccia

Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 13

The Raiders won in impressive fashion, 33-22, against the Eagles. Carr threw for 323 yards, completing 31 of 34 pass attempts with one touchdown, in a game where his top target in tight end Darren Waller did not play.

Huge to note: Rich Bisaccia is 2-0 as Las Vegas head coach.

11. Cleveland Browns (4-3)

Last week: 12

The Browns, down to backup QB Case Keenum and third-string rusher D’Ernest Johnson topped the Broncos on a short week, 17-14. Keenum managed things well while Johnson ripped off 146 yards on the ground.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

Bolts head coach Brandon Staley Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 10

Bye week.

9. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Ravens helmets on the field during the morning session of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 3

No loss for a team in Week 7 was as surprising as the Ravens losing to the Bengals.

Cincy is a team that could have certainly threatened Baltimore, but completely blow them out? And in the Ravens’ home stadium?

The first time Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson lost to the Bengals in his career was an ugly one for their whole team.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 11

A stunning win for the Bengals gets them inside the top-10 as they head to the top of the AFC North standings. The Joe-Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase looks pretty good too, right? Chase had 201 yards, a score, and might’ve taken a huge step toward a Rookie of the Year win.

7. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) y Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 7

Bye week.

6. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown

Last week: 9

As stated, it’s hard to argue with the Titans right now. Sure, maybe a slip from Bills QB Josh Allen helped. But a convincing win against the Chiefs gives you some serious respect.

5. Dallas Cowboys (5-1)

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 5

Bye week.

4. Los Angeles Rams (6-1)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Last week: 6

The Rams were massive favorites over the Lions but were threatened throughout their win. While it was too close for comfort, the Rams did get some clutch plays from both sides of the ball, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s late interception.

3. Green Bay Packers (6-1)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Last week: 4

That season-opening win for the Packers seems like another lifetime ago now. With touchdown passes to three different receivers, Green Bay and quarterback Aaron Rodgers put things out of reach pretty easily in a 24-10 win on Sunday for their sixth-straight win.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1)

Tom Brady

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 2

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady surpassed the 600 touchdown plateau in his team’s dismantling of the Bears. The most interesting thing from contest had nothing to do with the Bucs and Bears. Instead, Tampa wide receiver Mike Evans accidently giving that No. 600 football away had observers much more concerned.

1. Arizona Cardinals (7-0)

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 1

A blip of interest in the Cardinals’ game against the Texans. Arizona trailed, by some awkward totals: 2-0 and 5-0. Then Cards QB Kyler Murray went on to complete 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns en route to 31 unanswered points.

Tight end Zach Ertz had one of those three scores in his first time suiting up with his new team.

1

1