The Bears enjoyed some much-needed rest and relaxation during Sunday's Week 6 bye. And while it's a great time to heal wounds, identify solutions, and get back to basics, it doesn't come without some consequences.

No, the Bears didn't lose a game. But they did take a hit in this week's NFL Power Rankings.

While Bears players and coaches were catching up on much-needed family time, other teams around the NFL were putting together impressive on-field performances that had several squads leapfrog Chicago, who entered Sunday ranked No. 11.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's not the case anymore.

What hasn't changed, however, is who sits atop the league. Spoiler alert! It's the Patriots.

Check out how far the Bears have fallen and who the new No. 2 team is in Week 7's NFL Power Rankings.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Bears take a tumble despite bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago