NFL power rankings, Week 7: Lions, Jaguars climbing fast

Adam Stites
·4 min read

If ever there was a week that demonstrated no NFL team is ever safe on a Sunday, Week 6 was it.

On a weekend that was undoubtedly the death knell for plenty of survivor pool players, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles were both handed their first losses of the season by the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively. You can go ahead and pop that champagne bottle, Mercury Morris.

When the dust cleared there are now five teams with matching 5-1 records and a trio of four-win teams hot on their tails.

The Detroit Lions are part of the five-win crew and have looked every bit like the contender they hoped to be in 2023. It took a little while for the Jacksonville Jaguars to get there, but three straight wins has Duval feeling pretty good too.

With only a Monday night game left to be played in Week 6 (this post will be updated after the game), here’s how all 32 teams stack up with Week 7 on the way:

Detroit Lions (5-1)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 3

Week 6 result: 20-6 win vs. Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers (5-1)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 1

Week 6 result: 19-17 loss vs. Browns

Miami Dolphins (5-1)

Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 5

Week 6 result: 42-21 win vs. Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 4

Week 6 result: 19-8 win vs. Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 2

Week 6 result: 20-14 loss vs. Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
Last week: No. 8

Week 6 result: 37-20 win vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns (3-2)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 13

Week 6 result: 19-17 win vs. 49ers

Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 9

Week 6 result: 14-9 win vs. Giants

Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 14

Week 6 result: 24-16 win vs. Titans

Houston Texans (3-3)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 18

Week 6 result: 20-13 win vs. Saints

Dallas Cowboys (3-2)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 11

Week 6 result: MNF vs. Chargers

Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 6

Week 6 result: 17-13 loss vs. Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 12

Week 6 result: MNF vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 7

Week 6 result: 20-6 loss vs. Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 16

Week 6 result: BYE

New York Jets (3-3)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 25

Week 6 result: 20-14 win vs. Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Last week: No. 21

Week 6 result: 17-13 win vs. Seahawks

Green Bay Packers (3-2)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 23

Week 6 result: BYE

Washington Commanders (3-3)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 24

Week 6 result: 24-16 win vs. Falcons

Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 20

Week 6 result: 26-9 win vs. Cardinals

Las Vegas Raiders (3-3)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 22

Week 6 result: 21-17 win vs. Patriots

New Orleans Saints (3-3)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 10

Week 6 result: 20-13 loss vs. Texans

Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 17

Week 6 result: 24-16 loss vs. Commanders

Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union
Last week: No. 15

Week 6 result: 37-20 loss vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans (2-4)

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 19

Week 6 result: 24-16 loss vs. Ravens

Minnesota Vikings (2-4)

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 27

Week 6 result: 19-13 win vs. Bears

New York Giants (1-5)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 30

Week 6 result: 14-9 loss vs. Bills

Chicago Bears (1-5)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 26

Week 6 result: 19-13 loss vs. Vikings

Denver Broncos (1-5)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 31

Week 6 result: 19-8 loss vs. Chiefs

Carolina Panthers (0-6)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 32

Week 6 result: 42-21 loss vs. Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals (1-5)

Alex Gallardo-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 29

Week 6 result: 26-9 loss vs. Rams

New England Patriots (1-5)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: No. 28

Week 6 result: 21-17 loss vs. Raiders

