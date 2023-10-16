NFL power rankings, Week 7: Lions, Jaguars climbing fast

If ever there was a week that demonstrated no NFL team is ever safe on a Sunday, Week 6 was it.

On a weekend that was undoubtedly the death knell for plenty of survivor pool players, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles were both handed their first losses of the season by the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively. You can go ahead and pop that champagne bottle, Mercury Morris.

When the dust cleared there are now five teams with matching 5-1 records and a trio of four-win teams hot on their tails.

The Detroit Lions are part of the five-win crew and have looked every bit like the contender they hoped to be in 2023. It took a little while for the Jacksonville Jaguars to get there, but three straight wins has Duval feeling pretty good too.

With only a Monday night game left to be played in Week 6 (this post will be updated after the game), here’s how all 32 teams stack up with Week 7 on the way:

Detroit Lions (5-1)

Last week: No. 3

Week 6 result: 20-6 win vs. Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers (5-1)

Last week: No. 1

Week 6 result: 19-17 loss vs. Browns

Last week: No. 5

Week 6 result: 42-21 win vs. Panthers

Last week: No. 4

Week 6 result: 19-8 win vs. Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

Last week: No. 2

Week 6 result: 20-14 loss vs. Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

Last week: No. 8

Week 6 result: 37-20 win vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns (3-2)

Last week: No. 13

Week 6 result: 19-17 win vs. 49ers

Last week: No. 9

Week 6 result: 14-9 win vs. Giants

Last week: No. 14

Week 6 result: 24-16 win vs. Titans

Last week: No. 18

Week 6 result: 20-13 win vs. Saints

Last week: No. 11

Week 6 result: MNF vs. Chargers

Last week: No. 6

Week 6 result: 17-13 loss vs. Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

Last week: No. 12

Week 6 result: MNF vs. Cowboys

Last week: No. 7

Week 6 result: 20-6 loss vs. Lions

Last week: No. 16

Week 6 result: BYE

New York Jets (3-3)

Last week: No. 25

Week 6 result: 20-14 win vs. Eagles

Last week: No. 21

Week 6 result: 17-13 win vs. Seahawks

Last week: No. 23

Week 6 result: BYE

Last week: No. 24

Week 6 result: 24-16 win vs. Falcons

Last week: No. 20

Week 6 result: 26-9 win vs. Cardinals

Last week: No. 22

Week 6 result: 21-17 win vs. Patriots

Last week: No. 10

Week 6 result: 20-13 loss vs. Texans

Last week: No. 17

Week 6 result: 24-16 loss vs. Commanders

Last week: No. 15

Week 6 result: 37-20 loss vs. Jaguars

Last week: No. 19

Week 6 result: 24-16 loss vs. Ravens

Last week: No. 27

Week 6 result: 19-13 win vs. Bears

Last week: No. 30

Week 6 result: 14-9 loss vs. Bills

Last week: No. 26

Week 6 result: 19-13 loss vs. Vikings

Last week: No. 31

Week 6 result: 19-8 loss vs. Chiefs

Last week: No. 32

Week 6 result: 42-21 loss vs. Dolphins

Last week: No. 29

Week 6 result: 26-9 loss vs. Rams

New England Patriots (1-5)

Last week: No. 28

Week 6 result: 21-17 loss vs. Raiders

