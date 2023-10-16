NFL power rankings, Week 7: Lions, Jaguars climbing fast
If ever there was a week that demonstrated no NFL team is ever safe on a Sunday, Week 6 was it.
On a weekend that was undoubtedly the death knell for plenty of survivor pool players, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles were both handed their first losses of the season by the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively. You can go ahead and pop that champagne bottle, Mercury Morris.
When the dust cleared there are now five teams with matching 5-1 records and a trio of four-win teams hot on their tails.
The Detroit Lions are part of the five-win crew and have looked every bit like the contender they hoped to be in 2023. It took a little while for the Jacksonville Jaguars to get there, but three straight wins has Duval feeling pretty good too.
With only a Monday night game left to be played in Week 6 (this post will be updated after the game), here’s how all 32 teams stack up with Week 7 on the way:
Detroit Lions (5-1)
Last week: No. 3
Week 6 result: 20-6 win vs. Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers (5-1)
Last week: No. 1
Week 6 result: 19-17 loss vs. Browns
Miami Dolphins (5-1)
Last week: No. 5
Week 6 result: 42-21 win vs. Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)
Last week: No. 4
Week 6 result: 19-8 win vs. Broncos
Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)
Last week: No. 2
Week 6 result: 20-14 loss vs. Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)
Last week: No. 8
Week 6 result: 37-20 win vs. Colts
Cleveland Browns (3-2)
Last week: No. 13
Week 6 result: 19-17 win vs. 49ers
Buffalo Bills (4-2)
Last week: No. 9
Week 6 result: 14-9 win vs. Giants
Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
Last week: No. 14
Week 6 result: 24-16 win vs. Titans
Houston Texans (3-3)
Last week: No. 18
Week 6 result: 20-13 win vs. Saints
Dallas Cowboys (3-2)
Last week: No. 11
Week 6 result: MNF vs. Chargers
Seattle Seahawks (3-2)
Last week: No. 6
Week 6 result: 17-13 loss vs. Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
Last week: No. 12
Week 6 result: MNF vs. Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)
Last week: No. 7
Week 6 result: 20-6 loss vs. Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
Last week: No. 16
Week 6 result: BYE
New York Jets (3-3)
Last week: No. 25
Week 6 result: 20-14 win vs. Eagles
Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
Last week: No. 21
Week 6 result: 17-13 win vs. Seahawks
Green Bay Packers (3-2)
Last week: No. 23
Week 6 result: BYE
Washington Commanders (3-3)
Last week: No. 24
Week 6 result: 24-16 win vs. Falcons
Los Angeles Rams (3-3)
Last week: No. 20
Week 6 result: 26-9 win vs. Cardinals
Las Vegas Raiders (3-3)
Last week: No. 22
Week 6 result: 21-17 win vs. Patriots
New Orleans Saints (3-3)
Last week: No. 10
Week 6 result: 20-13 loss vs. Texans
Atlanta Falcons (3-3)
Last week: No. 17
Week 6 result: 24-16 loss vs. Commanders
Indianapolis Colts (3-3)
Last week: No. 15
Week 6 result: 37-20 loss vs. Jaguars
Tennessee Titans (2-4)
Last week: No. 19
Week 6 result: 24-16 loss vs. Ravens
Minnesota Vikings (2-4)
Last week: No. 27
Week 6 result: 19-13 win vs. Bears
New York Giants (1-5)
Last week: No. 30
Week 6 result: 14-9 loss vs. Bills
Chicago Bears (1-5)
Last week: No. 26
Week 6 result: 19-13 loss vs. Vikings
Denver Broncos (1-5)
Last week: No. 31
Week 6 result: 19-8 loss vs. Chiefs
Carolina Panthers (0-6)
Last week: No. 32
Week 6 result: 42-21 loss vs. Dolphins
Arizona Cardinals (1-5)
Last week: No. 29
Week 6 result: 26-9 loss vs. Rams
New England Patriots (1-5)
Last week: No. 28
Week 6 result: 21-17 loss vs. Raiders