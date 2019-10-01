NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Bears move into top 5

What can a huge divisional win at home with a backup quarterback and a ferocious performance by the defense do for a team's NFL Power Rankings standing? A lot, that's what.

For the Chicago Bears, their victory over the Minnesota Vikings was so impressive that it's restored their status as one of the real Super Bowl contenders from the NFC. And that's even with Chase Daniel at quarterback after subbing in for an injured Mitch Trubisky. In fact, Daniel brought a much-needed calming presence to the offense and moved the ball with efficiency.

No, there won't be a quarterback controversy in Chicago. Trubisky might even start Sunday against the Raiders in London, even though it's unlikely at this point. But Daniel has at least put the league on notice that the Bears aren't Trubisky-dependent in 2019.

So, which teams reign supreme after four weeks? Check out Week 5's NFL Power Rankings to find out:

